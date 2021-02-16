You can donate plasma if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine





According to the FDA, people who have had COVID-19 can still donate convalescent plasma even if they have been vaccinated

MACON, Georgia For months, the Red Cross and hospitals across the country have asked COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma. What about people who have received their vaccine? Can vaccinees still donate convalescent plasma? We spoke to Dr. Jennifer Hoffman in Colosseum medical centers and checked the advice of the United States Food and Drug Administration to verify. Initially, the FDA said no because the vaccine was so new. This is also what the American Red Cross says on its website. However, the FDA has changed its guidelines in the last few days to say that you are still eligible to donate. “Just having the vaccine wouldn’t make you qualified. On the other hand, if you have had COVID and have the antibodies and have been vaccinated. It would not disqualify you. That would be nice, ”Hoffman says. The FDA and Hoffman say the vaccine will not stop you from donating plasma as long as you still meet the criteria. According to the FDA, this means you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, are within 6 months of overcoming your symptoms, and received the vaccine after having the virus. However, Hoffman says they don’t even use much convalescent plasma at the Colosseum anymore. “It plays a much smaller role than at the start of the pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, I was using it left, right and center.” She says the FDA now says it should only be used at the onset of infection and only use plasma with a high number of antibodies, but for now the Red Cross is still asking plasma and blood donations. They say they recognize the change in the FDA guidelines and are making the change to accept those who have received the vaccine and have already tested positive. “We are evaluating the feasibility and timing of implementing this complex update, alongside the evolving hospital needs for patients with COVID-19,” the organization says on its website. You can register to donate on their website. So, we can verify that yes, if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine you can still donate your plasma as long as you have tested positive for the virus, are within six months of overcoming your symptoms and have tested positive. some time before you receive your vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos