Interfor chairman plans to sell common stock Toronto Stock Exchange: IFP





BURNABY, British Columbia, February 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – INTERFOR CORPORATION (Interfor or the Company) (TSX: IFP) announced today that Lawrence Sauder, Chairman of the Board of Interfors, has informed the Company of its intention to sell, subject to market conditions, part of its common stock of Interfor within the next 9 months. This transaction is the result of financial and estate planning. Mr. Sauder currently holds 345,274 common shares and 97,271 deferred share units and will continue to exceed his minimum share ownership requirement of three times the current annual amount of the non-executive director after any sale. Mr. Sauder stressed that he will remain a long-term investor in Interfor and that he continues to have great confidence in the future of the company. For the same planning reasons, Mr. Sauder has notified Hardwoods Distribution Inc., a publicly traded construction products distributor, of which he is Chairman of the Board of Directors, that he is also selling a portion of his common shares of this society. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking information on the intention of the chairmen to trade the common shares of the company. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ from the forward-looking information contained in this press release and that such forward-looking information should not be relied on unduly. The risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this press release are described in Interfors’ annual management report under Risks and Uncertainties, available at www.interfor.com and under the Interfors profile at www .sedar.com. Important factors and assumptions used in developing the forward-looking information contained in this report include the volatility of the Companys share price. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Interfor assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law. ABOUT INTERFOR Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The company has an annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com. Investor contact and additional information:

Mike Mackay, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy

(604) 689-6846

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos