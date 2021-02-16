Texans Report Widespread Internet and Cellular Outages





According to the site downdetector.com, hundreds of people in Texas are reporting outages at major Internet and mobile phone providers.

AUSTIN, Texas The KVUE Defenders have received several reports of people in the Austin area complaining of not having cell service or access to the Internet. The providers we have heard from tell us that they are aware of the problems people see and are working quickly to resolve them. But until that happens, KVUE Defenders are looking for networks that have experienced the worst problems so far. We monitor outage reports on the website downdetector.com, which tracks service outages from social media and self-reported people. Major vendors that have spikes in crash reports include T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and Spectrum. T-Mobile had 326 reports as of Monday afternoon, AT&T had 65 and Sprint had 41. There were a few more reports for Verizon, which had 86. Spectrum had 710 reports around 7:45 am Monday morning. A spokesperson for Verizon made the following statement regarding the reported Austin outages: “Despite widespread power outages throughout Texas, the Verizon network is functioning well in the Austin area. Our backup generators and redundant fiber rings for cell sites and switching centers serve their purpose and keep the vast majority of the network running and customers and first responders tied up. “For affected sites across Austin, including a cluster of sites south of the Colorado River along I-290, our engineers and supplier partners are working quickly to restore service. Another AT&T spokesperson made the following statement about the same issues people have reported: “We continue to monitor Winter Storm Uri closely. Commercial power outages and damage caused by snow and ice may affect the service of some wireless and wireline customers. Technicians deploy generators as needed and attempt to restore service as quickly and safely as conditions allow. Our Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team is on standby and ready to deploy additional resources as needed. “ A Spectrum tweet Monday said: “Spectrum Texas customers are experiencing winter-related service disruptions causing commercial power outages and down lines. As conditions allow, we will work to restore services. apologize and thank you for your patience. “ As vendors work to resolve the issue, several people in the Austin area are still without power at this time. Austin Energy officials said the outages could last until Tuesday. City of Kyle urges residents to suspend water use HEB stores in Austin, Central Texas, closed Monday due to winter storm Blog: Frosty weather forces closure of roads, services







