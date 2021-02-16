Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, goodbye to the Milan Stock Exchange





Game over. As expected (see EFA News article of 1/29/2021) Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, a leading company in the production of coffee and in the management of an international network of Segafredo brand coffees, has completed the delisting in the day, well bid farewell to Piazza Affari (Milan Stock Exchange). Mzb Holding announced that the settlement of the joint procedure has been made for the exercise of the right to purchase and for the fulfillment of the obligation to purchase the residual shares of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, equal to 2.28% of the share capital. The purchase offer was initiated by a vehicle belonging to the Zanetti family on October 2, offering a consideration initially equal to 5 euros, then increased to 5.5 euros. The price included a premium equal to 41.07% over the official share price on the date of the announcement, equal to 3.9 euros; and a premium of 35.3% over the weighted arithmetic average of the official share prices recorded during the previous six months. Listing took place in July 2015 at a price of 11.6 euros per share. Massimo Zanetti shares are revoked today from their listing in Piazza Affari.

agu – 17017

Villorba, TV, Italy, 02/15/2021 8:13 PM

EFA News – European Food Agency







