Dow Futures Rise 250 Points As Stocks Look To Hit All-Time Highs





Pedestrians walk in the snow in front of the Wall Street subway station, near the New York Stock Exchange. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Futures contracts linked to major U.S. stock indices rose in extended trading Monday night after finishing solid last week. Dow futures rose 250 points, suggesting an implied open of about the same magnitude, while S&P 500 contracts added 27 points, or 0.7%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 95 points, also a gain of 0.7%. The US stock market was closed Monday for Presidents Day. Strategists cited a drop in the Cboe volatility index, widely regarded as Wall Street’s best fear indicator, to recent market optimism. Fundstrat founder Tom Lee said the VIX’s drop below 20 means investors have become more comfortable in the short term. “Fear is moving away from the market,” wrote Lee, a CNBC contributor on Friday. “And the receding fear is followed by systematic, quantitative funds adding a ‘leverage’ – in other words, this is a setup to witness a rally.” Cboe volatility index Major averages ended last week with decent gains even as the February rally appeared to have cooled off somewhat. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average posted two little change days, while the S&P 500 moved below 0.2% for three straight days. Still, the S&P 500 ended the week with a gain of 1.2%, while the Dow added 1%. The highly technological Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7%. All three closed at record highs on Friday. Allaying fears on Wall Street is likely in large part thanks to the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine, the economic reopening and expectations of a new fiscal stimulus. “Covid is far from over, but the path to economic normalization is clearer as more vaccines that reduce hospitalizations and eliminate deaths are approved,” said Dennis DeBusschere, strategist at Evercore ISI, in an email. “Secretary of the Treasury [Janet] Yellen’s convincing arguments for further stimulus followed by Fed chairman [Jerome] Powell describing maximum employment as “our national target” helped raise bond yields, inflation expectations and oil prices last week, “he added. The Dow Jones gained 4.9% in February, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 5.9% and 7.8% respectively. The S&P 500 set ten records in 2021. Pedestrians walk past a snow covered bull sculpture during a late nor’easter season in New York. Lucas Jackson | Reuters Nonetheless, DeBusschere warned that rising interest rates and an uncertain political outlook could prevent trading from getting too foamy in the near term, and advised investors to stick to cyclical stocks which could see the most benefit. as the US economy recovers. These so-called cyclical sectors, the most sensitive to an economic rebound, led the rally in February. Energy is up more than 13% since the month, with finance and materials also among the main sectors. Frigid weather in parts of the United States sparked yet another rally in energy futures on Monday and put West Texas Intermediate crude contracts above $ 60 a barrel for the first time in early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In business news, CVS Health, Occidental Petroleum, Palantir and others will release their results on Tuesday. Executives from Robinhood, Melvin Capital and Citadel are scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday. Lawmakers are expected to grill the group on wild trading of GameStop and other heavily sold stocks. To subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive news and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos