LES provides questions and answers on planned outages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric Systems provided information on planned outages caused by the extreme cold on Monday.
Below is a list of ERP questions and answers provided in a press release:
- What is a rotating failure?
Rotary outages are temporary controlled interruptions of electrical service led by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) when power generation resources cannot meet the demand for electricity in the area. Each electric utility must reduce demand by an amount directed by SPP. Decisions on affected areas need to be made within minutes.
- Why should Lincoln Electric System participate in rotating stops?
LES is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), our regional reliability coordinator, which includes 17 states in the region. LES are required to respond to PPS emergency events and support the system as required. If you are without power for more than an hour, it could be an outage outside of this situation.
Please report your failure to LES.com/report or 1-888-365-2412. If you need medical devices or other technology, be sure to follow your backup plan.
- When is an interruption of service necessary?
Rotary interrupts are necessary as a last resort to maintain system reliability. SPP directs revolving stops when power generation resources cannot meet the demand for electricity in the region.
- How long will the rotating interruptions run by SPP last?
The duration and frequency of outages depends on the severity of the event and the instructions provided by SPP. Spinning outages typically last 30 to 60 minutes or more before moving to another area. This can happen more than once in the next 36 hours.
- Will these spinning failures only occur during the day?
No, these outages can occur anytime, day or night, when power generation resources cannot meet the demand for power in the region.
- Why didn’t I receive a notification before my power was cut for a rotating blackout today (02/15/2021)?
We understand that today’s outage took you by surprise. The location of today’s outage was determined by the amount of charge that needed to be discharged as directed by SPP, which happened within minutes. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to do this before, but LES did our best to get the information out through all of our available channels.
- What if I have a medical need?
Although outages in our service area are infrequent, if you have a special medical need, be sure to make advance arrangements for a battery back-up or generator for your medical equipment, as outages can occur. occasionally, most often caused by storms. . If you experience a life-threatening emergency, call 911 immediately.
- If the cold came, did you plan this?
LES, in coordination with the Southwest Power Pool, has adopted standardized proactive measures to protect system reliability in the ERP service area. Short, rotating outages have occurred across the region to guard against larger outages. A rotating fault allows LES to meet energy needs with temporary power interruptions. Although this is an unprecedented event, the plan was developed for use in emergency situations.
- Where do you communicate this information to all customers?
Updates will be provided on LES Facebook and Twitter pages, LES.com and through local media, print and broadcast. Press releases have been produced and distributed to keep our clients informed.
- Why is it important to conserve energy during this time?
Energy conservation is essential during this time because of the low temperatures which lead to increased consumption of electricity and natural gas. The higher usage places significant strain on these systems, which could lead to service reliability issues. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), regional ERP reliability coordinator, has advised utilities of its regional footprint that energy reductions may be required. These reductions are used to balance electricity supply and demand in the region.
- Will there be more spinning failures?
While LES has not received any additional requests from the Southwest Power Pool, we do ask customers to be prepared for rotating outages within the next 36 hours and you may experience more than one. The locations of controlled failures are determined by SPP’s load shedding requirements, which occur within minutes.
- Why don’t you shut down large users (businesses) before residential?
The two cycles of controlled outages that occurred impacted both residential and commercial customers. We cannot segment different addresses in a circuit.
