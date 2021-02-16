Oil wells and refineries in the United States shut down as winter storm hits energy sector





The Motiva Enterprises refinery precedes Hurricane Laura in Port Arthur, Texas, United States on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Photographer: Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images A deep freeze in the United States is taking its toll on the energy industry in America’s largest crude-producing state, shutting down Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and placing restrictions on natural gas operators and of gas pipelines. The rare deep freeze prompted the state’s electricity providers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving nearly 3 million homes and businesses without power. US President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration unblocking federal aid to Texas. Texas produces about 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to some of the largest gasoline and diesel-producing refineries in the country. In Midland, in the heart of the West Texas shale region, record snowfall and temperatures that have reached a 32-year low have closed offices and businesses. Temperatures are expected to exceed freezing on Tuesday. “Some producers, especially in the Permian Basin and Panhandle, are experiencing unprecedented freezing conditions that have caused concerns for employee safety and affected production,” the state’s energy regulator said Monday. Oil refiner Motiva Enterprises said it was shutting down its 607,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest in the United States. Valero Energy and Total have separately decided to shut down their 335,000 and 225,000 bpd plants in Port Arthur, Texas, due to severe cold on Monday, sources familiar with the plant’s operations said. Exxon Mobil has also started to shut down its 369,024 b / d refinery in Beaumont and its 560,500 b / d refinery and chemical plant in Baytown, Texas, sources familiar with the plant’s operations said. Its plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also suffered from operational problems. Citgo Petroleum said some units at its 167,500 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, were shutting down due to weather-related electrical disruptions. The plant’s crude distillation unit, reformer and hydrotreater were shut down in cold weather, according to sources close to plant operations, with all other units also being shut down. The cold snap forced LyondellBasell’s 263,776 b / d Houston refinery to operate at minimum production and shut down most units at Marathon Petroleum’s 585,000 b / d plant in Galveston Bay. Reports of power outages across the Permian could have a moderate impact on Permian oil production for the month, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note. Power distribution has been blocked in large parts of the United States. Kinder Morgan reported pipeline capacity constraints at sites in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas, while Enable Gas Transmission said it was taking steps to ensure adequate supply to customers. Pipeline operator Enbridge said a 585,000 bpd crude oil pipeline that runs from its terminal near Pontiac, Ill., Outside of Chicago, to the largest U.S. oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, was shut down due to power outages. “The crews are working with electric utility providers to restore power to Line 59,” as the pipeline calls it, said Enbridge spokesperson Michael Barnes. Colonial Pipeline, the largest oil products pipeline in the United States, said its system had no significant impact on operations due to weather conditions. The freezing weather conditions also prompted the public terminals in Port Houston to cease ship operations from Sunday evening to Monday.

