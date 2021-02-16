Google moved closer to agreements with Nine, Guardian

A letter of intent outlining the terms and conditions of an agreement is likely, similar to the Seven West Media agreement, before final details are specified in a formal agreement between Google and Nine.

A deal with Google and Guardian Australia was also imminent, but there is no guarantee that the deals will be made.

Google is in more advanced negotiations with local news publishers than with Facebook, with the social media giant still pushing exit clauses from agreements if the proposed code is legislated.

Facebook has threatened to stop allowing news content to be posted on its platform if the code is legislated in its current form.

A source said Facebook could sign deals in the coming weeks.

Mr Frydenberg urges Google and Facebook to act quickly, telling them that if they agree to trade deals with media organizations, he will strongly consider not designating the digital giants as regulated platforms under the code.

Once the legislation is passed, the Google search engine could avoid designation under the regulations to be determined separately by the Treasurer, based on advice from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on the existence of a significant imbalance in bargaining power.

Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher released technical legislative changes on Monday to clarify the application of the proposed laws.

Existing contracts between platforms and media companies will not be subject to the code.

Requirements for digital platforms to give advance notice of algorithm changes will be streamlined and made more achievable, the government said.

ACCC’s role will be limited to providing factual information to the government arbiter, allaying fears among tech giants that the regulator would confront them.

Lump-sum payments under arbitrated remuneration will be required from digital platforms, not periodic payments per click.

The reasonable costs of the digital platform and news media activities should be taken into account.

Key aspects of the code will remain, including a government-appointed binding final arbitration offer and a two-way trade-in that will recognize that digital giants also bring value to media organizations through traffic from online readers.

Seven West Media announced its contract on Monday. Sources questioned the reported value of $ 30 million per year, suggesting the cost of the license via News Showcase would be around $ 10 million, while others said the total deal was worth more. nearly $ 15 million.

Junkee Medias Neil Ackland is expected to announce an agreement with Google in the coming days.

Despite speculation around the Seven Wests deal, this indicates that Google is willing to pay Australian publishers more for the purpose of avoiding the legislation than was paid overseas.

In January, Google France signed with a consortium of publishers that includes a framework to pay 22 million ($ 34.2 million) per year for three years to 121 French national and local news publications.

Two major French dailies, The world and Le Figaro, will each receive 3.5 million ($ 5.4 million) per year, an industry source familiar with the negotiations said.

Industry sources said the Junkee Media deal was between $ 200,000 and $ 2 million paid out to the seven small publishers that signed deals with Google last year.

Earlier this month, Junkee CEO Neil Ackland led the Senate committee hearing on the proposed code, warning that Google and Facebook’s removal of products from Australia could be fatal for little ones editors.

As the deals were all negotiated outside of the proposed trading code, it is likely that they will all contain different arrangements for a different product suite, with reports that Google has offered cash advances on the royalty deals. YouTube to increase the final figure.

Industry sources suggest that ongoing negotiations with the biggest players are being slowed down by the terms of the deal, as opposed to the cash offered, with stagnant discussions about what every dollar is used for and how the agreement is transparent. communicated.