Nouveau Monde announces the evaluation of an additional listing on a major American stock exchange and at a special meeting of shareholders TSX Venture Exchange: NOU

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (Nouveau Monde or the Company) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) announces that it has retained the services of Evercore Group LLC as financial advisor to assist in the evaluation of a possible listing of the Company’s shares in the United States (US) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq).

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, stated: Based at AAA Canada, we believe New World is well positioned to become the leading producer of anode materials in North America. Our strategy is to provide the essential battery materials needed for the electric vehicle revolution. With several of the world’s leading automakers operating in the United States, it makes sense that Nouveau Monde decides to align its investor base with that of its targeted customers. If a list is obtained, New World will likely be one of the largest listed battery grade graphite companies in the United States.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: With key government approvals in hand for the construction of our mine-to-market production facility, Nouveau Mondes is focused on developing a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in North America. . The addition of a listing on the NYSE or the Nasdaq will further strengthen the American presence of Companys. With our strategic use of hydropower and plans to rely on a fully electric mining fleet, Nouveau Monde is uniquely positioned to provide a North American source of carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for growing markets in the world. lithium-ion and fuel cells. -Large-scale commercial production scheduled for 2023. The addition of a major US stock exchange listing will provide better trading access for US investors and further enhance the visibility of the New Worlds stock market. A potential additional listing in the United States is a natural step in the growth and evolution of the company.

The company expects its common stock to begin trading on the selected US stock exchange during the second quarter of this year, subject to the approval of the board of directors to proceed with the potential listing, at prevailing market conditions. and compliance with all applicable registration and regulatory requirements. as well as receipt of list approval.

Extraordinary meeting of shareholders to consider a consolidation of shares

In connection with the potential listing, the Company will hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders (the extraordinary meeting) on ​​Tuesday March 23, 2021. The company has set the date for recording the extraordinary meeting on Friday February 19, 2021. Purpose of the extraordinary meeting is to seek authorization from the shareholders of the company in order to allow the board of directors (the board) to consider a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company at a ratio which will result in a Post-consolidation price in accordance with listing requirements of the selected US stock exchange.

Any authorization by the board to consolidate the shares is conditional on the prior approval of the shareholders of the company and the TSX Venture Exchange. There can also be no assurance that the Board of Directors will list on any major US stock exchange or that the stock exchange will approve an application for listing from the Company. Additional information, including time and instructions for virtually accessing and voting at the Special Meeting will be provided at a later date. In addition, a management information circular for the next special meeting will be mailed to shareholders and filed by the Company on SEDAR.

About New World

Nouveau Monde is working to position itself as a key part of the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in Quebec, Canada. Targeting the launch of its business activities at full capacity in 2023, the company is developing advanced carbon neutral solutions of graphite-based materials for the growing fuel cell and lithium-ion battery markets. With its low cost operations and high ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to leading battery and vehicle manufacturers around the world, ensuring a robust and reliable supply of advanced materials while ensuring chain traceability. supply.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, the approval of the share consolidation and the ultimate consolidation ratio chosen, the intention to the Company and its ability to be listed on a major US stock exchange, and the expected benefits of completing a reverse stock split and listing on a major US stock exchange, and the paragraph About Nouveau Monde Graphite which primarily describes the prospects and objectives of the company, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time of the publication of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. In addition, these forward-looking statements were based on various underlying factors and assumptions, including the Company’s business prospects and opportunities, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or suggested in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, delays in scheduled equipment delivery dates, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives and whether these strategic initiatives will deliver the expected results, operational performance of the company’s assets and activities, competitive factors in the mining and graphite production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting company operations, technological developments, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures put in place by governments in response to this pandemic, and economic conditions in general. Other unforeseeable or unknown factors which are not discussed in this cautionary statement could also materially adversely affect the forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and unforeseen events may directly or indirectly affect or could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those advanced or implied in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans for the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, or to explain material differences between subsequent actual events and these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information concerning the Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Companys website at: www.NouveauMonde.group