Business
No significant increase in securities trading fueled by online discussions: Ong Ye Kung
SINGAPORE: There is no indication that discussions in online forums or discussion groups on social media have led to a significant increase in trading of listed securities in Singapore, Ong Ye Kung told parliament on Tuesday (February 16th).
Mr Ong, who is Singapore’s transport minister and a board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), also said various safeguards are in place to protect against such risks.
The MAS and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are on heightened alert to such activity, he said, noting that recent events in the United States have highlighted the risk of excessive trading leading to short swings. prices.
There are important lessons to be learned from this experience and we must be alert to similar risks that may arise in our markets while investigations by US authorities are ongoing, he warned.
READ: Singapore investors warned of securities trading risks prompted by online forums and social media
Mr. Ong’s comments responded to a question from MP Desmond Choo (PAP-Tampines), who had asked about the influence of online discussions and social media focus groups on securities trading and protections against such “destabilizing” activities.
Mr Choos’ question came on the backs of authorities in Singapore, warning investors earlier this month due to interest in recent equity-related market activity such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings and Blackberry.
Federal prosecutors and regulators are investigating whether “market manipulation or other types of fault” has led to a meteoric rise in the shares of companies such as GameStopand AMC, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
Shares of GameStop – which had been highly touted on Reddits WallStreetBets – rose 2460% year-on-year to a high of US $ 482.25 in January as some institutions that had bet on the stock decline were forced to unwind their positions. in the middle of a flood of purchases. Since then, GameStop has dropped and closed at US $ 52.40 on Friday.
READ: Federal agencies launch investigation into possible manipulation after GameStop: WSJ trade frenzy
SAFEGUARDS IN PLACE
Mr Ong said that various safeguards are in place in Singapore against scenarios such as pumping and unloading and shorting and warping.
In the pump and dump scenario, Ong explained, there are parties that encourage trading to drive up prices, including through online forums and social media discussion groups.
Once the prices reach specific levels, they can then sell the securities that they had accumulated before. When prices finally come down, other investors could take some pretty big losses, he said.
In the other scenario, some investors take short positions in certain securities and use false or misleading information to further encourage short selling.
Our guarantees address these scenarios in three ways. First, ensure market transparency. Second, curb sudden price movements and three tackle market misconduct, he said.
When there are unusual price movements in a company’s securities, SGX RegCo may issue a query and the company must publicly clarify whether it is undertaking any activity that would justify such a price spike or change. If price rumors affect stock prices, the company is obligated to provide a prompt and complete response to any allegations, he said.
As an early warning to investors, SGX RegCo may also issue a cautious trade alert on securities for which there is the potential for disorderly trading. He added that aggregate short positions and trading volumes are published for each security.
These measures provide transparency to investors, allowing the market to self-correct where there is excessive trading that is not supported by corporate fundamentals, he said.
To curb the effect of a sudden movement in the price of a security, a circuit breaker can be tripped that temporarily suspends trading. SGX may also impose additional conditions such as restricting the trading of certain market participants or requiring investors to place more collateral.
In extreme cases, the affected securities may be suspended from trading until further notice, he said.
Mr Ong said firm repressive action would be taken against those who break the law. In particular, it is illegal to disseminate misleading information or use manipulative and deceptive practices, he said.
READ: GameStop drops almost 20% as retail boom eases
PROBABILITY OF A SHORT SQUEEZE
Mr Choo also questioned the likelihood of a “brief squeeze” in Singapore, leading to “massive market dislocations”.
He also asked for MAS’s position on setting up platforms such as the online broker Robinhood in Singapore, given that Robinhood was one of the key platforms “that a social media group had used. to try to create “massive market dislocations”.
In response, Mr. Ong said short positions in Singapore were much lower than those in the United States, citing the culture of local investors, the level of disclosure required from listed companies and the lack of single stock options.
When it comes to platforms like Robinhood, you know how online platforms are. It’s hard to control so I think at the end of the day it’s always about having a good transparent and efficient regulatory regime and the functioning of the market to prevent such things from happening in the first place, did he declare.
