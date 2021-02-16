Formpipe presents new growth strategy and financial objectives Stockholm Stock Exchange: FPIP





Software company Formpipe is presenting a new growth strategy and new financial targets when the company releases its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results today. The new strategy seizes opportunities to deliver in a number of markets with the successful Lasernet product developed in-house. Formpipe has a stable and profitable business for the public sector, a strong organization and high quality products that meet growing demand as digitalization progresses. With average annual sales growth of over 12% since 2016, Lasernet is an important part of Formpipe’s continued growth journey. Following the acquisition of EFS in July 2020, our opportunity to increase Lasernet sales has increased, and we see significant potential to accelerate our growth in the years to come. Says Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe. Key points of the 2021-2025 growth strategy Formpipe develops and sells software and cloud services in digital information services through a strong network of certified partners and through our own organization

The business model is based on increasing recurring revenues by selling our products as much as possible in SaaS

Strategic acquisitions complement organic growth

Investments in sales and delivery capacity to support partners and meet Lasernet demand

Focus on accelerated growth in the United States and Europe While embarking on a strategic growth path, the company is setting itself new financial objectives: Average annual revenue growth will be 10% 2021 2025

70% of total revenue will be recurring revenue by 2025

The operating margin will be gradually strengthened and will exceed 20% in 2025

Over time, at least 50% of the net profit for the year will be distributed as dividends to our shareholders Investments in growth will primarily be through capacity building with a focus on the United States and Europe. The construction phase provides a significant negative short-term margin impact before achieving the above objectives. This is an aggressive company that gives us the opportunity to take advantage of the market momentum to develop Formpipe in the long term. During the pandemic, we see an increased possibility of recruiting needed and coveted expertise. We therefore take initial investments which will give a negative margin impact in the short term but which will offer a good return in the long term.. Christian Sundin finalizes. Presentation for investors, analysts and media: Formpipes Chief Executive Officer Christian Sundin will present fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, along with the new growth strategy and financial goals, in a webcast today, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. How to participate in the webcast Link to register for the event: https://www.lyyti.in/LIVE_Q_Formpipe_Software__Feb_16th_0854 Live streaming of the event will be available through this link: https://www.redeye.se/events/803053/803053 The report and presentation will be available for download at:

Financial reports (formpipe.com) For more information, contact: Christian Sundin, Chairman and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85 __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancy between the two versions, the original Swedish version will prevail. This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is required to make public in accordance with the European regulation on market abuse. The information has been submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person mentioned above, on February 16, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our fundamental values, since 2004 we have been developing high-end software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Everytime. We help more than 5,500 customers worldwide digitize and automate business processes. With our clients and partners, we are co-creating a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, UK, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Press release – Formpipe presents new growth strategy and financial objectives (2021-02-16)

