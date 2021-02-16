Biden extends mortgage relief, foreclosure ban – NBC Chicago

For the first time in months, the average of new coronavirus cases has fallen below 100,000 per day in the United States. While this is an improvement, new daily cases peaked at nearly 250,000 in January, experts warn the pandemic is far from over.

One concern is the continued increase and spread of variants of the virus. On Monday, Michael Osterholm, a member of President Joe Bidens’ coronavirus task force ahead of his swearing in, said the new strains are a real red flag ahead “while discussing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice for reopening safe schools.

The United States has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 488,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a count by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the United States and beyond:

Biden administration extends mortgage relief, foreclosure ban

The White House is extending mortgage relief and the ban on foreclosures until the end of June, the Biden administration said in a press release Tuesday morning.

The Safeguards will extend the foreclosure moratorium for homeowners until June 30; extend the window of registration for forbearance of mortgage payments until June 30 for borrowers who wish to apply for forbearance; and provide up to six months of additional mortgage forbearance, in three-month increments, for borrowers who forborne on or before June 30, 2020.

According to the release, one in five tenants is behind on rent and more than 10 million people are behind on mortgage payments.

The wassetto foreclosure moratorium expires on March 31.

Hospitals Still Receive N95 Medical Masks As Stocks Swell

A year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, several million N95 masks are leaving US factories and heading for storage. Yet doctors and nurses like Mary Turner, a COVID-19 intensive care nurse at a hospital outside Minneapolis, say there is not enough in intensive care rooms with oxygen yet. broadband and COVID germs everywhere.

Although the supply and demand issues for N95 respirators are well documented, until now, the reasons for this discrepancy have not been clear.

The logistics breakdown is rooted in the federal government’s failures over the past year to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules on how to manage their medical equipment.

Internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press show that there have been deliberate decisions to withhold vital information about new mask makers and their availability. Proprietary business data and interviews with manufacturers, hospital purchasing managers and frontline medical workers reveal a communication breakdown, not a true shortage that is depriving doctors, nurses, paramedics and others people at risk of exposure to COVID-19 for first-class protection.

Before the pandemic, healthcare providers followed manufacturer and government guidelines that required N95s to be discarded after each use, largely to protect doctors and nurses from infectious disease. With N95s depleted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed these guidelines to allow prolonged use and reuse only if supplies run out, a term left undefined.

Hospitals have responded in various ways, the AP found. Some have reverted to pre-COVID-19 N95 protocols, single use per patient, but most are dispensing one mask per day or less to each employee. Many hospital purchasing officials say they are relying on CDC guidelines for depleted supplies, even if their own stocks are strong.

With new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus circulating, health experts are adjusting their recommendations for face masks. NBC News medical correspondent Dr John Torres has joined LX News to explain why you should make sure your face mask is snug and double.

LA elementary schools set to get green light to reopen

Los Angeles County has reached the threshold that allows elementary students to return to class for in-person learning, county officials said Monday evening.

The reopening of schools affects elementary students from Kindergarten to Grade 6, and while the county has reached the required numbers to receive the green light, the reopening will not happen immediately, NBC Los Angeles Reports. Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county had received a notice from Dr Barbara Ferrer, the county’s health director, that it had reached the necessary numbers for the number of cases.

Dr. Ferrer has advised us that we have indeed reached this milestone and can begin to reopen elementary schools. And of course, it all depends on whether the teachers feel safe going back to school, Hahn said.

Read the full story here

Vaccines for teachers are recommended, but not required.

Tracking COVID Vaccine Progress by State

Mardi gras muted: bars closed, rue Bourbon barricaded

Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, closed bars and freezing weather were all meant to prevent what the city usually craves as Mardi Gras season streets and businesses filled with revelers end.

The parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Shrove Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual holiday preceding Lent typically draw over a million people to the streets.

But the parades were called off and Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently ordered the bars to close. Even bars that had been allowed to operate as restaurants with conditional food permits were closed for five days starting Friday. Take-out drinks in go-cups are also prohibited, no longer strolling in the French Quarter with a drink in your hand.

If the crowd control measures work, the scene will be in early contrast with the Mardi Gras crowds last year who were later blamed for a COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana.