China’s political power grows with its financial markets





Thanks to an external investment mandate and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are attracting record shares of global capital, especially from US-based investors, and are set to continue to grow. Why is this important: As more and more money flows into Chinese markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another powerful weapon to challenge the position of states. – United as a global financial superpower. What we hear: China’s goal is “the internationalization of the renminbi,” says Nicholas Borst, director of China research at Seafarer Capital Partners. What this means: As more and more foreigners invest in mainland Chinese companies, government bonds and other Chinese renminbi-traded securities, they are forced to buy and hold the currency. The more global investors hold these Chinese assets, the more international and important the Chinese currency becomes.

“You can’t have a currency of global significance if you don’t give investors a safe place to park it,” Borst tells Axios. The big picture: China has long militarized access to its domestic consumer markets for geopolitical purposes, forcing airlines, hotels, Hollywood studios and many other companies to avoid crossing the Chinese Communist Party’s red lines. As China’s financial markets become more lucrative, we can expect China to benefit from access to these markets in the same way. The key principle in play:More international investors invest directly in Chinese marketscould strengthen Beijing’s ability to exercise extraterritorial application of its national laws by freezing investment accounts and initiating arbitrary audits. As a financial superpower, the United States has shown relative restraint in the way it regulates and controls these markets. It has implemented guidelines aimed primarily at detecting fraud and protecting investors while facilitating global capital flows.

With a few notable exceptions during Trump’s day, US sanctions have generally targeted terrorist financing, arms proliferation, rogue regimes, and gross human rights violations, rather than punishing people for their views. policies.

But domestically, and increasingly on the international stage, China views political opposition as the equivalent of terrorism or money laundering and aims to punish it accordingly. A case study: In Hong Kong, China’s National Security Law requires banks to freeze the assets of pro-democracy activists accused of “terrorism” or “sedition” for their normal political organizing activities. In numbers: In 2020, the market capitalization of Chinese companies listed on mainland, Hong Kong and overseas indices like the New York, London and Singapore stock exchanges, totaled nearly $ 17 trillion, the vast majority (11, $ 7 trillion) on the continent’s stock exchanges. This total rivals the combined market capitalization of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext exchanges. What is happening: Even like the Trump administration banned US investors who own shares in some Chinese companies linked to the military and Congress passed a law to remove Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, China has become one of the largest single country exposures for investors Americans, according to data from Seafarer. “China is now both the second largest economy and the second largest capital market,” Linda Zhang, CEO of Purview Investments, told Axios.

“Most US investors are exposed to Chinese companies … either directly or indirectly through their brokerage accounts or 401ks.” Yes, but: China still has a long way to go before the RMB becomes an internationalized currency. This is partly because Chinese leaders are reluctant to make the currency fully convertible, as that would relinquish some control over capital outflows and domestic fiscal policy. Between the lines: Banning Chinese companies from US stock exchanges could push Chinese companies to the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, which in the long run would increase the relative power of these exchanges over US stock exchanges, said Bob Bartel, global head of finance. of businesses in New York. – financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps. What to watch: China is developing a digital RMB, and global payments giant SWIFT has teamed up with China’s central bank to help develop it. A digital RMB could accelerate the internationalization of the Chinese currency and expand Beijing’s geopolitical influence around the world.

