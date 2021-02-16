Unacademy Acquires TapChief to Help Students Get Their Dream Jobs – Its Seventh Acquisition in One Year





The deal valued TapChief at 100 crore with all investors getting an exit and the whole team will join Unacademy.

TapChief, founded in 2016 by BITS Pilani Alumni, Shashank Murali, Binay Krishna, and Arjun Krishna, helps students and professionals interact and work with experts.

In September 2020, Unacademy entered the unicorn club and again raised funds in November worth over $ 2 billion. Indian edtech Unicorn Unacademy today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in TapChief, a professional networking startup based in Bengaluru. The deal valued TapChief at 100 crore. All TapChief investors, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, Kunal Shah of CRED, Blume Ventures, among others, will be leaving the company and the entire team will join Unacademy. TapChief, founded in 2016 by BITS Pilani Alumni, Shashank Murali, Binay Krishna, and Arjun Krishna, helps students and professionals interact and work with experts. The company claimed that platform professionals performed “over 50,000 gigs for Fortune 500 companies, unicorns, business-backed startups and SMEs in India.” “Our effort at Unacademy has always been to democratize education and make learning accessible and affordable for all. TapChief shares a similar philosophy in a different space, as evidenced by the open community of professionals and learners they have created, ”said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy Group in a statement. Munjal further explained the reason for the deal on Twitter. This is the reason why we buy @tapchief. – Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) 1613464934000 “Unacademy started out by leveling the playing field for students who can’t make it to Kota, Delhi and other cities by giving them access to these educators and the highest quality content for a fraction of the cost. And now it’s time for us to help students get the job of their dreams by providing them with the best education and access to the best businesses that they don’t get, ”he said on Twitter. The startup is the seventh company to be acquired by Unacademy in the past year, during which the startup has seen a huge increase in user numbers thanks to online change in learning, during the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Publicity Start Chronology of the acquisition TapChief February 2021 NeoPochoir December 2020 PrepLadder July 2020 Mastree July 2020 Codechef June 2020 Coursavy September 2020 Kreatryx March 2020 In September 2020, the Unacademy entered the unicorn club with a check for $ 150 million from Japanese investment firm SoftBank, after 5 years of startup. In November 2020, the valuation of the unicorn edtech soared to $ 2 billion as it raised an undisclosed amount of funding from New York-based Tiger Global Management and the U.S. Dragoneer Investment Group. Unacademy also raised funds from Facebook in February, the social media giant's second direct investment in India.

