Lotus Welcomes New Board Member and Announces AGM Results Canadian Stock Exchange: J.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (OTC: LTTSF) (FRA: LV9) (Lotus or the Business) owner of Lotus Cannabis held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday February 12e in Vancouver, BC The company is pleased to announce and welcome Albert Duwyn to its board of directors (the directors), replacing Jeff Tung. We would like to thank Jeff for his help with Lotus over the past year and a half and we wish him the best.

Results of the Annual General Meeting

Lotus shareholders have approved the recommendations of the information circular, except for setting the number of directors at five and for the appointment of Mr. Duwyn to the board. The meeting appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the stock option plan of the company and ratified all acts, acts and things done by the directors of the company in its name since the last AGM.

About Albert Duwyn

Albert Duwyn was one of the early supporters and shareholders of Lotus. The entire team enthusiastically welcomes Alberts’ expanding role, and the company looks forward to its next major steps: securing funding and starting construction of the expansion facility.

Albert is the former owner / president of IRC Building Sciences Group Inc. In November 2020, Albert sold IRC to a forensic engineering company in the United States. Mr. Duwyn bought IRC in 1991 and originally had 4 employees. Over the years, he has diversified its engineering services offerings, made key acquisitions and grown the company to 14 offices across Canada, 170 employees and $ 25 million in annual sales. In 1998, IRC succeeded in obtaining ISO 9001 certification.

Albert is no stranger to the farming business; having grown up in southwestern Ontario on a tobacco farm. His family has been in the tobacco and cash crop business since 1927 and the next generation family members continue to do so. From a young age Albert paid close attention and participated with his father and brothers in the preparation, planning, cultivation, harvesting, processing and sale of annual crops until leaving the farms at 19 years to pursue a training in architecture.

Albert also graduated with Distinction from the Architectural Technology Program at Mohawk College. He attended specialized courses at the International Institute of Building Envelope and the Roofing Industry Education Institute. He is a certified roofing consultant and member of the IIBEC. Albert has participated in numerous building rehabilitation assignments for public and private sector clients and has been involved in the design and implementation of green roofs, solar and sustainable roof assemblies and building envelopes.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is the licensed producer and owner of Lotus Cannabis, a premium cannabis brand in Canada. Located on 23 acres in British Columbia’s North Okanagan region, Lotus has created a scalable facility specifically designed for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis genetics.

The next phase of growth will be to expand our profitable prototype operations to allow fuller use of our extensive genetic library of cannabis strains. The expansion plant will use a similar design which has resulted in profitable operations. Lotus uses decades of cultivation expertise and operates a high performance harvesting program that provides consumers with a quality product and a consistent experience.

Lotus is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol J, on the OTC (OTC) markets under the symbol LTTSF and in Frankfurt (FRA) under the symbol LV9.

