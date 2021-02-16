Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to deliver 6th State of the City address on Tuesday





She will give the address of the Studio Park listening room in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will deliver her sixth State of the City Address on Tuesday, February 16 from the Studio Park listening room. The annual speech provides an overview of the city’s achievements in the previous year and explains the goals for the coming year. Kent County President Mandy Bolder will make opening remarks. City Manager Mark Washington will deliver closing comments. The State of the City is at noon. It will be broadcast live over the city Youtube and Facebook, as well as the 13 ON YOUR SIDE website and Facebook. Bliss had previously laid out his priorities for 2021, which included tackling the rise in violence in the city and securing federal support for protection against evictions. It can also remedy an expected loss in city income tax revenue – due to the greater number of people working from home and not in the city. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal would provide an additional $ 70 million to two dozen cities that collect income taxes and have been affected by the pandemic, which includes Grand Rapids. RELATED: Whitmer Seeks to Increase Tuition, Child Care, and Transition Spending Last year Bliss focused on Grand Rapids being “home.” She stressed the importance of affordable housing so that more city residents can become homeowners, as well as to protect children living in older homes from lead poisoning. Bliss also focused on the city’s goals for equity, homelessness and sustainability last year. In the 2021 State of the City address, she is expected to indicate whether or not those goals have been met. Make it easy to stay up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Got a news tip? Email [email protected], visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos