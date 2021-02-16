Options on issued shares Oslo Stock Exchange: BRG





16.02.2021: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, symbol OSE: BRG) Borregaard’s Board of Directors has decided to issue stock options in accordance with the proxy given by the General Meeting of June 15, 2020. The total number of options issued is 249,000. The options will expire after five years (February 16, 2026) and may be exercised during the last two years. The exercise price of the options is NOK 183.20. It is based on the volume-weighted average share price during the first three trading days after the announcement of Q4 2020 results with an addition of 10%. The exercise price will be adjusted for transactions in dividends and shares. The maximum annual salary is limited to twice the annual base salary of the CEO and equivalent to the annual base salary of the other option holders. At least 50% of the after-tax proceeds must be used to purchase shares of the Company, and the purchased shares will be locked in for a period of three years. Members of the Executive Management should acquire shares until their participation is equal to their annual base salary and double the base salary of the CEO. The major insiders who granted stock options today hold the following holdings of options and Borregaard shares after the issuance of the new stock options (new options in brackets): Per A. Srlie holds 280,000 options (40,000) and 163,899 shares

Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen holds 102,000 options (15,000) and holds 29,321 shares

Per Bjarne Lyngstad holds 87,000 options (10,000) and holds 60,502 shares

Sveinung Heggen holds 68,000 options (8,000) and holds 22,810 shares with related parties

Ole Gunnar Jakobsen holds 80,000 options (10,000) and holds 32,069 shares

Gisle Lhre Johansen holds 75,000 options (10,000) and holds 21,476 shares

Kristin Misund holds 33,000 options (8,000) and holds 59,810 shares

Liv Longva holds 38,000 options (8,000) and 10,985 shares

Dag Arthur Aasb holds 68,000 options (8,000) and 53,802 shares The total number of options on shares in circulation is now 1,624,000, ie 1.62% of the number of shares (including 380,579 treasury shares) of Borregaard. Contacts:

Finance Director, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44515

Senior Vice President Organization and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasb, mobile +47 918 34108 This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

