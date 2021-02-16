NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said the stock market is not a casino – and exchange officials have not been invited to testify at the next GameStop hearing





Stacey Cunningham. News center NYSE President Stacey Cunningham told Axios in a recent interview that investing in the stock market is not like gambling. “The markets are not a casino,” she told Axios’ Dan Primack. “They are highly regulated and very supervised. We run a market that gives investors opportunities to come in, invest in the companies that they believe in, they believe it will grow, and then share that creation of wealth.” Last month, Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed hedge funds and investors who criticized traders pushing GameStop up for treating the stock market like a casino. Cunningham disagreed with this sentiment and said that what makes America so great is that “dreamers and entrepreneurs” with an idea can grow their business by getting others to invest through the stock market and to participate in success. Read more: GOLDMAN SACHS: These 40 heavily sold stocks could be the next GameStop if retail traders target them – and the group has almost doubled in the last 3 months The CEOs of Robinhood, Reddit, hedge fund Citadel and investment management firm Melvin Capital are expected to testify at a House hearing on the GameStop saga this Thursday, with a YouTube streamer. Roaring kitty. Cunningham said NYSE officials were not called to testify at the hearing, even though GameStop, AMC and other so-called “meme-stocks” are trading on the stock exchange. “It’s not really a New York Stock Exchange question,” she said. However, she believes regulators should review transparency requirements for short positions held by hedge funds. Read more: Canadian regulators just approved the world’s first Bitcoin ETF. Here are the 5 things investors should know about the outlook for a U.S. version

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos