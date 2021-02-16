Business
Globex acquires Bald Hill antimony deposit, New Brunswick Toronto Stock Exchange: GMX
ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM zone, Stock exchanges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the United States) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Bald Hill Antimoine property located in Queens County, south-central New Brunswick, 40 km northwest of the city from Sussex and approximately 60 km south-east of the city of Fredericton.
The Bald Hill property consists of 26 claims covering the Bald Hill antimony deposit and the surrounding area. Eight other claims adjacent to the Globexs Devils Pike gold deposit property were also acquired. (See the press release of January 7, 2016).
The Bald Hill Antimony Zone was explored more recently by Rockport Mining Corp. 43% Sb over 2.0 m and 2.90% Sb over 8.18 m. In 2010, the area was tracked in widely spaced holes for a length of approximately 450 meters and at a depth of 300 meters. In 2010, Conestoga-Rovers and Associates of Fredericton, New Brunswick produced a report entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Bald Hill Antimony Project, southern New Brunswick, Canada, NTS Map Sheet 21G / 09 and 21H / 12 for Rockport Mining Corp. written by Heather MacDonald, MSc., P.Geo.
Based on 16 widely spaced drill holes totaling 3,554 meters and 609 assays, an antimony zone 450 meters in length has been delineated, including drill intersections up to 11.7% Sb over 4.51 meters (length of the core).
The report states the following:
The potential tonnage and grade of a potential mineral deposit on the Bald Hill property, which is the subject of further exploration, are expressed as ranges in Table 6 below. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has not been enough exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
Table 6
Potential quantities and quality ranges
|ZONED
|METRIC TONS
|GRADE (Sb%)
|Main area
|700,000 to 900,000
|4.33% to 5.40%
|Parallel zone
|25,000 to 100,000
|2.13% to 3.19%
|Total:
|725,000 to 1,000,000
|4.11% to 5.32%
A subsequent NI 43-101 report entitled: National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Bald Hill Antimony Project (claim group 5061) Southern New-Brunswick, Canada, NTS Map Sheet 21G / 09 and 21H / 12, Prepared for Tri-Star Antimoine Canada Inc. by Peter Banks, B.Sc., P.Geo. and John Langton, M.Sc., P.Geo. of MRB & Associates, October 28e, 2014 focused on additional exploration work and conclusions drawn from work to date, as reported in brief under Interpretations and Conclusions and reproduced below.
Rockports drilling on the Bald Hill Mainline confirmed Sb mineralization over a significant area of approximately 700 m at surface (Note by Jack Stoch: additional length of 250 m) and up to 300 m deep. Surface mineralization and geochemical anomalies in the soil indicate that the mineralization extends for at least 1.5 km, along the direction of the delineated mineralized zones. The 2014 trenching program, centered approximately 1.0 km along the southeast lateral strike of the major Bald Hill occurrences, revealed new antimony mineralization. grading 9.04% Sb over 2.60 meters.
In addition to on-site exploration programs, preliminary processing and metallurgical testing of Bald Hill lithologic core and bulk samples was completed. This work included bulk mineralogy, basic chemical profiling, mineral textural characteristics and preliminary analysis of the release characteristics and capacity of the ore at gravity concentration and / or flotation, preliminary characterization of the ore , the mineralogical and chemical profile and the optical examinations of the ore.
Rockport’s work on the Bald Hill project justifies the occurrence of a potential resource of economically attractive antimony mineralization. The project is a valid exploration target that remains largely untested with respect to its full dimensions and regional structural relationships.
Sixty percent or more of North America’s antimony is imported from China. Antimony is considered a strategic element and has many uses including hardening lead in prescriptions, in lead-acid batteries, as a flame retardant with halogen in plastics, paints, textiles in airplanes and automobiles, etc. The current price is around $ 2.75 a pound.
Globex has also acquired a digital database of some 16,500 files on the property and its surroundings.
Globex believes the property has excellent exploration potential and given the strategic importance of antimony, an important addition to Globex’s large bank of mining properties currently comprised of 192 real estate interests, including 96 gold assets, 60 base metal assets, 36 specialty metals and industrial mining assets including 71 royalties. The Bald Hill antimony property was acquired for a single cash payment.
This press release was prepared by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.
|We are looking for a safe haven.
|Foreign private issuer 12g3 2 (b)
|CUSIP number 379 900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For more information, contact:
|Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President and CEO
Globex Mining Companies Inc.
86, 14e street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
|Phone: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
[email protected]
www.globexmining.com
Forward-looking statements: Except for historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, level of activity and performance to differ materially from Globex Mining Enterprises’ expectations and projections. Inc. (Globex). No assurance can be given that events anticipated by forward-looking information will or will occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive from them. A more detailed risk analysis is available in the Annual Information Form filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
