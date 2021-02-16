Bluebird stops sickle cell gene therapy studies after new cancer cases

Dive brief:

Bluebird bio has stopped two clinical studies of its gene therapy for sickle cell anemia after one participant developed leukemia, and researchers reported that another had cancer-like bone marrow disease.

A patient treated five years ago as part of the first group enrolled in a phase 1/2 study of the Bluebird study was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, Bluebird said Tuesday. Another study participant, who was enrolled in a later group in this trial, reportedly developed myledoysplastic syndrome, the second such case to occur in gene therapy tests since 2018. Bluebird is investigating to determine its occurrence. cause.

The Bluebird news comes about two months after an unexpected cancer diagnosis in a gene therapy trial led by UniQure, renewing old safety concerns that chilled research in the field years ago. Bluebird said it will work with regulators in the United States and Europe to complete its investigation. In the meantime, however, the company has halted sales of its only approved product, Zynteglo, a similar gene therapy licensed in Europe and the UK for beta thalassemia.

The possibility that genetic treatments could stimulate the development of rare cancers has followed gene therapy researchers for decades. At the beginning of the 2000’s, several children with a rare immune disease developed leukemia between three and six years after receiving experimental gene therapy in a small study.

The children’s diagnosis added to other safety concerns unrelated to the 1999 death of an American teenager treated in a gene therapy trial, and resulted in researchers re-evaluating their approach more broadly.

Since then, scientists have started using different tools considered safer and less likely to cause cancer to carry out their genetic treatments. In recent years, gene therapy research has accelerated rapidly, with hundreds of new studies initiated and two landmark approvals in the United States.

Bluebird has been at the forefront of this development boom, although clinical delays and manufacturing setbacks have hampered its progress. The cases of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome reported on Tuesday may have a more lasting impact on the company’s research, although both are still being evaluated to determine if gene therapy was the cause.

“I would like to warn everyone up front to resist the temptation to jump to premature conclusions and let emerging data quickly point the way,” Nick Leschly, CEO of Bluebird, said on a conference call Tuesday.

Bluebird’s treatment, called LentiGlobin, is created from stem cells taken from each patient. The cells are designed in a lab using a type of virus called lentivirus, which delivers a working copy of the gene that is mutated in sickle cell disease. Lentiviruses integrate or fuse with the genome of target cells, which are injected back into the body to produce anti-sickle cell hemoglobin.

This “viral vector,” known as BB305, is at the center of Bluebird, who said it was assessing whether there is a relationship between BB305 and the study volunteer ‘s acute myeloid leukemia. Viral vectors are the first suspect in cancer cases involving gene therapy, because their interaction with cell genomes carries the risk of triggering unwanted mutations. Lentiviruses are considered to be safer than retroviruses previously used in early gene therapy.

Acute myeloid leukemia and myleodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, may also be the result of the chemotherapy treatment used to prepare patients for a genetically corrected stem cell infusion. The previous case of MDS was determined by an independent data monitoring committee as unlikely related to LentiGlobin.

During Tuesday’s call, Bluebird offered several possible explanations, noting the possibility of a spontaneous genetic mutation as well as the higher rate of blood cancers in sickle cell patients.

Leschly also acknowledged that the vector could be to blame, however. Bluebird has detected sequences of the vector in the cancer cells of the patient with AML. But it is not known whether the vector is a contributor to the disease or a “passenger of a cell that has acquired a malignant phenotype,” Leschly said. Cancer cells, for example, have a mutation commonly associated with AML.

“This question,” he added, “is at the heart of our continuing research effort.”

Bluebird is trying to determine where the vector integrated into the cell’s genome, with the aim of assessing the proximity of the genes that triggered the patient’s cancer. The company will also examine whether the vector influenced gene expression, scientific director Phillip Gregory said.

Leschly expects the investigation to be completed in “a few weeks” and hopes the outcome will not impact planned regulatory filings for LentiGlobin.

There have been no cases of blood cancer in patients treated in the EU or UK with Zynteglo, which is manufactured similarly to LentiGlobin.

But “because it’s also made using the same BB305 lentiviral vector used in LentiGlobin gene therapy for [sickle cell disease]the company has decided to temporarily suspend the marketing of Zynteglo while the AML case is being evaluated, ”Bluebird said in its press release on Tuesday.

Whether or not LentiGlobin is ultimately determined to have caused the case of AML or MDS, their occurrence so soon after cancer was diagnosed in UniQure’s gene therapy trial could raise new concerns among scientists and regulators about risks of gene therapy.

Bluebird shares fell 32% on Tuesday morning, to around $ 31 each, the lowest share price since 2014.