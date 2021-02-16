Anti-obesity drugs twice as effective as most weight loss drugs





New research has found that subcutaneous semaglutide taken once a week is almost twice as effective in helping individuals lose weight than some current weight loss drugs on the market, offering a potential new treatment for diabetes type 2 and other obesity-related conditions, according to the study. Taken once a week as a 2.4 mg subcutaneous injection, the drug works by suppressing appetite centers in the brain to reduce hunger and calorie intake. Obesity affects more than 40% of adults in the United States, according to a press release, and is associated with conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, arthritis, apnea sleep, some forms of cancer, and reduced life expectancy. “This is by far the most effective intervention we’ve seen for weight management when you compare it to many currently existing drugs,” said corresponding author Robert Kushner, MD, professor of medicine and medicine. medical education at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. , in a press release. “Semaglutide sets the bar for a new generation of more effective weight loss drugs.” The study examined the effectiveness and safety of taking a weekly injection of semaglutide with one-on-one lifestyle counseling. It included 1,961 overweight or obese adults and lasted 68 weeks from fall 2019 to spring 2020. Overall, 94.3% of participants completed the trial. Participants started from an average base weight of 230 pounds and a body mass index of 38 kg / m2. According to the press release, participants saw an average weight loss of 14.9% (34 pounds) compared to 2.4% (5 pounds) for the placebo group. Compared to other weight loss drugs on the market, which can help patients lose between 6% and 11% of their body weight, investigators said that semaglutide is about 1.5 to 2 times more effective. . About 70% of study participants achieved weight loss of at least 10% of their baseline body weight, which Kushner says is clinically relevant. “Many of the health issues we see in people struggling with their weight, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, tend to improve when they reach 10% weight loss. Kushner said in the press. Release. In addition, investigators said that one-third of study participants treated with semaglutide lost at least 20% (46 pounds) of their basal weight, which is a common reduction in many patients who experienced bariatric surgery within 1 to 3 years after their intervention. . “This is the very first time that we have had a drug that is even starting to come close to the weight loss people achieve with bariatric surgery,” Kushner said in the press release. He added that weight loss surgery is always more effective than this drug, but the surgery comes with additional risks. After the intervention, participants who received semaglutide reported physical functional improvement, such as walking faster and climbing stairs with less pain. In addition, they improved their blood pressure, blood lipids and glycemic control. The drug is said to be intended for long-term use, according to the press release. Adverse effects included mild to moderate nausea and diarrhea which were transient and usually resolved without permanent study discontinuation. Semaglutide is currently on the market to help manage diabetes, but it is only approved for a lower dose. The FDA is currently reviewing its use at a higher dose with the explicit use of helping patients lose weight, according to the press release. REFERENCE

New anti-obesity drug almost twice as effective as most weight loss drugs currently approved [news release]. Northwestern University; February 10, 2021. https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2021/02/anti-obesity-medication/. Accessed February 12, 2021.

