Deployment failures may resume Tuesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Record-breaking cold temperatures on Tuesday morning led to another day of blackouts in the Omaha metro.
At 11 a.m., Tom Kent, President and CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District, gave a presentation on the state of the power grid and power outages, explaining how the pressure on the Southwest Power Pool was affecting users of electricity in 14 states.
One thing that is unique about the electrical system is that everything is balanced in real time. We have no way of storing large amounts of energy, he said. Instead, the people in the control centers are working every day, every hour to balance consumption, he said.
Although many blackouts were implemented and restored this morning, we did not get out of the woods, he said. Other outages and interruptions could occur Tuesday evening, or even the next few days, depending on usage loads.
The NPPD implemented the blackouts four times on Tuesday morning compared to Monday, Kent said. The electric charge comparison was 40 megawatts on Monday to 178 megawatts on Tuesday, he said.
The NPPD made appeals to customers over the weekend to save energy, just as OPPD and the Lincoln Electric System have.
The advantage of being part of a multi-state grid, he said, is that power companies can help each other out and keep the lights on when specific grids are taxed. It also cuts costs and risks for everyone, he said.
In determining which areas to temporarily close, Kent said the NPPD is examining the system across the state to see how their circuit breakers are serving certain communities and to understand the electrical loads on those circuit breakers. Engineer to know how to run the system as efficiently as possible, take into account emergencies and use that information to manage the list of breakers that would go dark.
It’s a pretty complicated process to identify the loads that are not critical, to identify the best way to manage the system and take into account other risks that might arise, and to distribute them in a way that makes sense. and minimizes the impact on any area. better than we can, said the CEO of the NPPD.
Kent said he could not recall at any time that bearing outages were implemented during the winter due to the high demand for electricity, but that these types of power outages were put into effect. in July 2012 when the state was in a severe drought and demand for irrigation was high, in particular. in central parts of central and northern Nebraska.
Douglas County Outage Tracking
At 10:25 am Tuesday, Omaha Public Power District published on its website that all customers affected by these outages lasting approximately one hour have been or are being restored.
The OPPD said at 10 a.m. that it had brought 12,222 customers back online after a power outage of about an hour and had 130 customers without power. The update was an improvement over the 15,000 customers reported by OPPD were without power at 9:30 a.m. At that time, OPPD was preparing for an additional 6,000 customers to be affected by the next power outage, which is scheduled to end at 10:30 am.
Pursuant to instructions from the Southwest Power Pool, the OPPD began implementing deployment shutdowns at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday in Sarpy County. The OPPD said it was preparing to implement controlled outages for 18,508 Douglas County customers at 7:30 a.m. with another outage scheduled for 1,456 customers at 7:45 a.m. At 8:00 a.m., OPPD reported that it had reinstated the first set of planned outages in Sarpy County and was preparing another round of outages for 8,000 customers. Another outage that is expected to affect 12,000 OPPD customers was scheduled for 8:30 am, according to an 8:20 am update on the OPPD site.
In its web update Tuesday morning, the OPPD indicated that the deployment failures would occur without warning.
At 8:10 am Tuesday, Omaha public electricity district outage map showed 31,470 Douglas County residents without power during that record-breaking cold day. The map also shows nearly 3,000 people without power in Sarpy County and 93 in Cass.
The OPPD tweeted safety advice for people without electricity and around 8 a.m. this morning reported that the Southwest Power Pool had run more controlled breakdowns to be carried out throughout the day. The next group of controlled outages was expected to last about an hour and affect approximately 8,000 customers in Douglas County.
OPS cancels remote learning
The blackouts prompted public schools in Omaha to cancel distance learning classes on Tuesday.
Traffic lights affected by power outages
Traffic lights were throughout the Omaha subway area, including intersections on Dodge Street. The 6 News First Alert traffic team has warned commuters to use caution.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted that many traffic lights were extinguished in the area on Tuesday morning. Early commuters were instructed to treat all intersections without working lights as a 4-lane stop.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
