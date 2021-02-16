SBI plans digital asset ‘corridor’ with London – Ledger Insights





During the presentation of the third quarter results of last week, the founder and CEO of the Japanese company SBI funds, Yoshitaka Kitao, presented his vision of the security token. The company has global ambitions for digital assets, some of which have already been disclosed. On more than one occasion, he mentioned the future Osaka Digital Exchange’s link with London. We reached out to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to confirm if there was any discussion, but they declined to comment. The other two international secondary market relationships that SBI has for digital securities are both with regulated exchanges. So for London, LSEG is the most logical partner. Unless SBI is hinting at a tech nexus, in which case there are plenty of options. But the context was a secondary market trading platform. The London Stock Exchange has previously declared strong interest in digital assets and has at least one blockchain project in the Financial Conduct Authority’s innovation sandbox. It is a post-trade settlement solution allowing instant settlement of digital stocks. In terms of the big picture, the two main obstacles for a digital security to be listed on the LSE are the usual regulatory compliance and the necessary post-trade solution. SBI’s vision Returning to SBI, Kitao described a multi-pronged approach to digital assets. In Japan, SBI has partnered with SMBC to develop the Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX), which will provide a secondary market for common stocks (from 2022) and security tokens (after 2023). Given that Japan’s security token supply laws took effect last year, the country is believed to be well positioned to lead in this area. And there is significant activity in Japan. However, the vision of the ODX is not purely domestic. SBI is keen to challenge Hong Kong for cross-border securities trading. Kitao commented that, because digital assets are global, there is a need to build a global business for secondary markets. He therefore discussed the establishment of “corridors” with Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and London. There are previously announced partners for three of these four destinations. SBI is an investor in the Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange in Germany as well as in Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures. The Boerse Stuttgart is the second largest stock exchange in Germany. Meanwhile, the Swiss stock exchange SIX has its SIX Digital Exchange (SDX). Last December, SDX and SBI announced a digital assets joint venture in Singapore. The strangest is London, where there have been no announcements so far. Speaking of the Osaka digital exchange itself, Kitao said that four foreign players are interested in investing, but SBI wants to keep a larger stake early on. He mentioned that it gets more complex with foreign players, but SBI is keen to leverage their knowledge. Besides the secondary market, Kitao also touched on the show, where he partnered with BOOSTRY of the Nomura group for security token offerings (STO). SBI initially planned to go it alone and wanted a 15% stake in BOOSTRY, but Nomura was only willing to give up 10%. Self-regulation is also necessary to avoid the problems encountered with ICOs. To this end, the Japan Security Token Offerings Association (STO) has 12 of the largest brokerage firms and 45 associates as members. At one point, Kitao said the digital asset and security token industry was second to none with other financial innovations. “That’s how big it is,” he said.

