How To Get Free IHOP Pancakes Without National Pancake Day





National Pancake Day at IHOP has been canceled due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get free pancakes. The company announced on Tuesday that pancake lovers can still get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes through IHOP. IOU program, which requires customers to register with the MyHOP messaging club before March 31 to receive a coupon. Coupon can be used any day in April. Normally, customers could only get the free pancakes by dining at an IHOP restaurant, but this year orders through the IHOP website or mobile app are eligible for the coupon offer. For those who don’t join the email club, you can download a coupon from the IHOP website or app for a free short stack in April that can be used with a minimum purchase of $ 10 at participating restaurants. . Free Pancakes cannot be redeemed at IHOP restaurants in New York or Washington, DC, and attendance and times may vary by location. The company recommends that customers contact their local IHOP restaurant for more details. The popular promotion usually takes place on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday for just one day, but has now been extended to one month. Like many restaurant chains, IHOP has felt the effects of the pandemic, announcing in October the closure of nearly 100 underperforming establishments due to declining sales. Related “For over 15 years, National Pancake Day has always been one of our busiest days of the year, and a time we have celebrated with our guests, but the health and safety of our guests and team members will always remain our number one priority this time around, so we knew this year’s celebration had to be different, ”IHOP President Jay Johns said in a statement to TODAY Food. “Rather than canceling the day entirely at a time when everyone could use a bit of hops, we decided to spend the day at a month-long event to give everyone the flexibility to enjoy a Short Stack. free whenever they want, while also supporting our National Charitable Partner Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals, ”the statement continued.“ While we can wait to gather guests under our blue to crumble together, supporting our charitable partners is something that cannot be done. not wait. “ Related IHOP is the latest major chain to cancel, modify or postpone an annual day of giveaways during the pandemic. Chick-fil-A postponed its annual Cow Appreciation Day to July, Ben & Jerry’s canceled Free Cone Day last April and 7 eleven canceled its Slurpee Free Day in July, instead offering a coupon to customers of its loyalty program.

