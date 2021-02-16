Kanabo medical cannabis company enters London market

Kanabo Group shares more than doubled in value on Tuesday, after the maker of vaporizer and inhalation technology for cannabis debuted on the London stock exchange, underlining investor appetite for exposure to the sector at rapid growth.
Based in Tel Aviv Kanebo goes public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Spinnaker Opportunities Plc. PSPCs, or blank check companies, raise funds through an initial public offering and then have about two years to acquire one or more businesses.
Kanabo raised $ 6 million ($ 8.3 million) in cash from a sale of shares at 6.5 pence per share related to the deal. The company has a market capitalization of just over 23 million euros. The product will be used for sales, marketing and research and development.
Kanabo shares rose more than 20 pence when the stock started trading, up more than 200% from its placement price, before closing at 18.5 pence per share in London.
The IPO comes amid growing demand for medical cannabis, which is increasingly used to treat mental health conditions such as depression, and has prompted some countries in Europe to change their listing rules .
In September 2020, the British financial regulator, the Financial conduct authority, said UK-based cannabis companies could register in London, but only if they are producing the drug for medical purposes. Medical pot was legalized in the UK in 2018, but its recreational use is prohibited by law.
London could experience a boom period for cannabis listings with Kanabo, the latest IPO today after MGC Pharmaceuticals
Last week, Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, said Tuesday in a research note to clients. This follows the FCA’s decision last year to allow medical marijuana companies to register in the UK, which could create a major European trading hub for cannabis companies, currently. dominated by Toronto and New York, Wilson added.
Australias MGC Pharmaceuticals
which makes medicinal products from cannabis plants, began trading on the stock exchange on February 9. Cellular products, a supplier of consumer cannabis products backed by retired football star David Beckham, has announced plans to apply for a listing in London, making it the first pure-play consumer cannabinoid brand company listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The lists come after GW Pharmaceuticals
a British company listed on the Nasdaq, has agreed to be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a $ 7 billion deal. GW Pharma is the first company to obtain US regulatory approval for a cannabis-based drug, its Epidiolex, a treatment for severe forms of childhood epilepsy. Jazz specializes in sleep treatments.