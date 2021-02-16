Business
Are your pipes frozen? Here’s what you need to do now
If the water isn’t coming out of the faucet right now, there’s a good chance your pipes are frozen. But that doesn’t necessarily mean your pipes are broken, cracked, or broken. There are a few steps you can take right now to prevent damage over the next few days.
Tim Jordan, director of plumbing for Abacus plumbing and air conditioning and electricity, says the Abacus team is busy answering calls from concerned customers. Here’s what it says you should do now.
If you haven’t already done so, immediately turn off the water in your home.
Do not attempt to thaw the hoses without closing the main shutoff valve. This way, if you have a broken pipe, the damage would be limited as there will be no water to feed the leak.
If you can, fill the tub with water before turning it off.
(The water may not flow to do this.) Even if the water in your house is turned off, you can still flush the toilet if you have water to add to the tank at the top.
Open the faucet on the tub or the main line in the house.
This way, when the pipes start to thaw, there is an opening so that water can flow out without creating pressure in the pipes. Pressure in the hoses could cause ruptures.
If your pipes are underground, the pipe is less likely to be broken. It could be a frozen pipe in the attic, for example, pipes that go to the water heater, Jordan said.
Should you try to thaw the pipes on your own?
There are conflicting reports whether trying to thaw your pipes is a good idea. You may hear of people using hair dryers or heating pads to thaw frozen pipes. Jordan says that to avoid damaging the pipes they do NOT recommend that people try to thaw their own pipes.
Your pipes are more likely to come out of this intact or cracked area if you let them thaw on their own when the weather warms up.
The thawing process can be when the biggest problems appear
When the weather gets warmer, that’s when we’ll start to see more problems because the pipes are thawing, Jordan said. When the pipe thaws, the pressure caused by the water begins to rush into the pipe and can cause the pipe to rupture.
The pressure of unfrozen water between the ice and the closed faucet is the main cause of frozen pipes rupture. (This is also why it is a good idea to turn off the main water.)
How do I know if I should call a plumber for help?
Of course, if you have visible signs of pipe damage, call a plumber. You should also call if you see water collecting outside or even from the ceiling or walls. You may have to wait! Jordan (with Abacus plumbing) says they’re very busy right now and all plumbers will be. He advises people to get on a list now so that a plumber can come and help them as soon as possible.
