AMC rips 8% higher as Reddit traders stick to their favorite memes





Noam Galai / Getty Images AMC gained as much as 8% on Tuesday as traders on Reddit piled on shares of the theater chain.

While the day-trading phenomenon died down earlier this month, Tuesday’s surge suggests that the crowds still exert some influence in the market.

The reopenings and vaccination could pull AMC out of its COVID-19 collapse, a Reddit user said.

Watch AMC Trade Live Here. AMC Entertainment jumped as high as 8% on Tuesday as retail investors gathered in online forums returned to the struggling theater chain. The world’s largest movie company saw its stock price skyrocket in late January, as traders in Reddit groups, including r / wallstreetbets, piled on top-selling stocks. Stocks climbed to $ 20.36 on Jan. 27 before falling back to earth as the day-trader phenomenon died down. Tuesday’s price action suggests that the casual investor crowd is still a bit there. The gains took stocks to their highest level in about a week. Posts on Wall Street Bets hailed AMC as one of the best recovery games and hailed recent sales of the company’s shares as a key lifeline. Vaccinations and the economic reopening could revive AMC from its virus-induced slowdown, Reddit user u / ImFedUpWithItAll said in a post detailing its bullish thesis. “I am not Buffett so I am not buying for life. I am in this rally to normality,” they added. AMC was the most traded company on the New York Stock Exchange before the market opened. The other stocks presented on Wall Street Bets performed less well. Investors looking to raise Palantir saw stocks drop at the start of the session. GameStop – the group’s favorite stock in the January rally – rose slightly. Read more: GOLDMAN SACHS: These 40 heavily sold stocks could be the next GameStop if retail traders target them – and the group has almost doubled in the last 3 months The theater chain was among the few companies able to convert extraordinary demand from retail traders into a stronger balance sheet. The company raised more than $ 300 million last month by selling shares during the Reddit-trader rally. Combined with a $ 411 million line of credit, fundraising efforts have taken bankruptcy talks “completely off the table,” CEO Adam Aron said declaration. To be sure, sites in key markets, including California and New York, remain closed as COVID-19 cases increase across the country. The shutdown of regular operations put the company at risk earlier in the pandemic and forced warnings of extinguished cash reserves. The daily number of COVID-19 cases has since declined, prompting investors to return to so-called reopening sectors including travel, leisure and entertainment. AMC closed at $ 5.59 on Friday, up about 158% year-to-date. The company has three “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings and four “sell” ratings from analysts, with a median price target of $ 3.99. Read more: UBS says bitcoin is a bubble and too volatile to diversify a portfolio, unlike gold – here’s why the bank says it could end up ‘worthless’

