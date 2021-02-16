Chicago loosens indoor dining restrictions

Chicago restaurants and bars that are struggling to survive after being forced twice to shut down dining rooms were given the green light Tuesday to increase their indoor capacity to 40% or 50 people, whichever is less.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot set the Freezer Capacity Dimmer to 25%, but allowing restaurants and bars to serve 50 people per room or floor, whichever is less.

The Illinois Restaurant Association called it a small step. The trade group representing a restaurant industry decimated by the coronavirus pandemic hoped the mayor would increase indoor capacity to 40 or 50 percent.

To increase the capacity of restaurants and bars to 40%, Lightfoot demanded that Chicagos’ positivity rate drop below 400 for three consecutive days. The positivity rate, emergency room visits and ICU bed occupancy rate were already at a moderate risk level and were expected to remain so.

Now all these measures have been respected, allowing the mayor to release her iron fist.

The seven-day moving average of coronavirus cases now stands at 344. Chicagos’ average test positivity rate is 3.6%, which falls into the low risk level. The moving average of emergency room visits for COVID-like illness (62 per day) and occupied intensive care beds (117 per day) fall into the moderate risk category.

Over the past few days, we have made incredible progress in ongoing efforts to save lives and defeat this deadly virus, Lightfoot said in an emailed statement from City Hall.

I am delighted that we have made enough progress to carefully relax more regulations. But, I would like once again to remind all of our businesses and residents that we are not out of the woods yet. Only by committing to what we know it works can we continue to move forward with prudence and responsibility.

Illinois Restaurant Association president Sam Toia was grateful to Lightfoot for this modest reprieve.

Restaurants in Jefferson Park, Rogers Park, Chatham, Bronzeville, Beverly and Little Village on 26th Street. It will really help these restaurants. These are smaller restaurants with a capacity of 100 people and we were at 25 [%]. Now they can go up to 40, he says.

But Toia pleaded with the mayor to loosen his iron grip even further.

For the larger restaurants in our central business district, we would like to see an increase of up to 100 people per room, Toia said.

Obviously, you have to have social distancing. Team members and guests must wear their masks. You need to make sure the restaurant is cleaned and sanitized and that everyone follows the PPE guidelines.

The Chicago Restaurants Coalition argued that Lightfoot had no choice but to level the playing field after allowing 40% capacity on Jan.31 in Chicago retail stores, bowling alleys and theaters where people eat and drink.

Not allowing restaurants at 40 percent capacity would have been outright discriminatory, the group said in a statement.

Nancy Bruni, partner at Formentos restaurant, 925 W. Randolph St., argued that Lightfoot assaulted restaurants that are the backbone of Chicago neighborhoods.

They keep calling us partners. But we are not partners. We would have been partners if it was at all levels, with other businesses closing with us, Bruni said on Tuesday.

Just think of the Costcos and the Jewel-Oscos and the Marianos. I go there at 6 o’clock in the morning. People touch everything. Are they disinfectants? No, not as much as us. We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on this equipment that we won’t know what to do with once we open 100% again.

If the double standard applied to the restaurant industry alone continues, Bruni warned that Chicago would be stuck with Chick-Fil-A and Burger King and McDonalds for the rest of our lives in Chicago because so many [independent restaurants] I don’t know if they will come back.

Even with 40% capacity, other city controls remain.

Bars and brewers need to offer food to serve customers inside or partner with a local restaurant. There’s a maximum of six bosses per table. Bar patrons and restaurant and bar tables should be spaced six feet apart. Masks should be worn at all times, except when eating and drinking. Bars and restaurants must close at midnight. And the sale of alcohol must end at 11 p.m. for in-room customers and take-out customers.

To increase the capacity to 50%, all four measurements must be in the moderate risk level for two consecutive weeks.

My goal is to make sure we can safely open restaurants in a way that doesn’t require us to close them again My goal is to go as fast as it’s safe to move and not put us in a situation where we have a third outbreak here in Chicago, Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said last week.

Last week, Toia complained that Lightfoots’ slow approach was rewarding downtown restaurants with multiple rooms and penalizing neighborhood establishments with only one dining room.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), owner of Ann Sather restaurants, was also disappointed, noting that most independent restaurants don’t have that kind of capital to keep going.