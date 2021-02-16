Medicinal Cannabis Company Supported By London Stock Exchange Debut | London Stock Exchange





Shares of a medicinal cannabis company, called cannabis Nespresso, nearly quadrupled in value when they debuted on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, as investors scrambled to buy in the wellness herb market. Kanabo, an Israeli company that makes vaporized marijuana capsules, saw its shares rise more than 292% to close at 18.5 pence. Shares, which launched at 4.75p, peaked at 20.5p earlier today. The equity placement, which raised 6 million euros, was intended to fund research and clinical trials on the use of cannabis to treat insomnia. Avihu Tamir, Managing Director of Kanabos, said: We could have gotten at least 11 million in investments, but we had to stop earlier. It’s a really interesting time to get involved in the industry and investors know it. It’s not just retail investors that we’ve been surprised by the number of institutions that have already invested in Canada and want to join us and others listed in London. Kanabo manufactures a medical grade vaporizer that uses liquid cartridges derived from cannabis flowers. It’s something my grandmother can use, said Tamir, who entered the industry after becoming one of the first beneficiaries of medical cannabis in Israel. I found myself sitting in a clinic with a nurse who taught me how to roll a cannabis cigarette, he said. Tamir said the Kanabos vaporizer was an upgrade for patients and doctors alike, as it delivered a precise dose of 1 mg with each inhalation, and would appeal to users who generally preferred a similar act to smoking rather than ingesting pills. Kanabo is the second medicinal cannabis company to list its shares on the London market in the past two weeks, and analysts have said London could benefit from a period of expansion for cannabis listings following a decision by the Financial Conduct Authority authorizing these companies to join the market. [The FCAs decision] could create a major European trading hub for cannabis companies, currently dominated by Toronto and New York, said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com. Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals, an Australian medical cannabis company, rose 60% on its first day of trading on the LSE last week and are now 2.5 times higher than their debut at 1.75 pence. A wave of other medical cannabis companies are expected to follow, including Cellular Goods, which produces a line of synthetic cannabinoid products and is backed by David Beckhams DB Ventures. Cellular Goods is expected to raise 8 million euros through a share offering that would value the company at 20 million euros. Sign up for the daily Business Today email Alexis Abraham, Managing Director of Cellular Goods, said: There is a booming market for high-quality cannabinoid products, but the industry is currently very fragmented and there is no benchmark name consumers can relate to. confidence in all product categories. The cannabinoid, also known as CBD, is the non-psychoactive extract of cannabis that has a wide range of uses, including relief from anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Globally, the legal cannabis market is expected to reach 50 billion over the next five years.

