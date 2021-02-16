Fayetteville garbage and recyclable collection calendar





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Fayetteville’s recycling and garbage collection services have been changed for the rest of the week due to weather conditions affecting streets and roads in the area.

Snow and ice covering the streets caused problems with heavy trucks entering tight spaces and crossing hills.

Residential service Monday and Tuesday:

All Monday and Tuesday residential waste routes are canceled for this week and will resume next week when road conditions improve to allow safe collections. No additional baggage fees will be charged to residential customers whose collection service was suspended this week. Residential service on Wednesday and Thursday:

Where possible, residential waste collection routes Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be picked up on Friday February 19 and Saturday February 20. Residents are encouraged to place their garbage carts in accessible locations. Garbage trucks may not be able to reach all areas of the city due to persistent snow or ice on hilly or shady streets. No additional baggage fees will be charged to residential customers. Recycling and garden waste:

Curbside recycling services and yard waste collections are on hold for the entire week for all residential customers and small businesses so City resources can focus on garbage collection. Although recycling trucks are lighter than residential and commercial garbage trucks, they still pose safety concerns when inclement weather hits the area. Curbside recycling and garden waste collection will resume on Monday February 22. Recyclable materials can be stored for drop-off next week or transported to one of two recycling drop-off points currently open 24 hours a day: Happy Hollow Drop-Off, located at 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

Marion Orton Drop-Off, located at 735 W. North Street Sales department:

Trade routes are limited to critical facilities and will resume normal operations when road conditions permit safe collections. Transfer station and offices:

The transfer station, recycling and waste collection offices will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week and will reopen to the public on Monday, February 22. If you have any questions regarding your recycling and garbage collection services, please contact the Recycling and Garbage Collection Division at 479-575-8398 or see the information posted on the city’s website at next: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/531/Recycling-Trash-Service.

Information is also available on the Town of Fayetteville government channel and on the Town of Fayetteville Facebook page.

