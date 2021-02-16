Supreme Cannabis announces $ 22.5 million buyout financing on the Toronto Stock Exchange: FIRE

Do not distribute to US news agencies or broadcast in the United States.

TORONTO, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (Supreme Cannabis or the Company) (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is pleased to announce that it has entered under an agreement with BMO Capital Markets, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 72,600,000 Units (the Units) on a bought deal basis, at a price of 0 . $ 31 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $ 22.5 million (the Offer). Each unit will consist of one common share of the company (one common share) and one-half of the common share purchase warrant of the company (each full common share purchase warrant, one warrant). Each warrant may be exercised to acquire one common share of the Company (one warrant share) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the offering at an exercise price of $ 0.40 per share with warrant, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units offered under the Offering on the same terms (the Over-Allotment Option). The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Common Shares, Warrants or Units as determined by the Underwriters. The offering is expected to close on or around February 19, 2021 and is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals by the company.

The Offer is expected to close on or around February 19, 2021 and is subject to the completion of official documentation and the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund growth initiatives, as a reserve for strategic opportunities and for working capital and general corporate needs.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the Prospectus Supplement) to the simplified base shelf prospectus of the Company dated April 22, 2020 (the basic). Units will not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States nationals except under Rule 144A or in any other manner not requiring registration in the United States. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act).

The prospectus supplement will be filed with securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The prospectus supplement and the base shelf prospectus contain important detailed information about the company and the proposed offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement, base shelf prospectus and other documents that the company has filed before making an investment decision. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, after filing, and the Base Shelf Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, nor any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under United States securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or at, or on behalf of or for the benefit of the United States. persons, lack of registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a diverse global portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

The Supreme Cannabis brand portfolio responds to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that meet the recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Companys recreational brand portfolio includes 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, Sugarleaf and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium brand Truverra.

The Supreme Cannabis brands are supported by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that perform key functions in the value chain, including large-scale cultivation, value-added processing, automated packaging, products and R&D. Follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

We just grow better.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, target, estimate, plan, foresee, can, will be, could or would. In this press release, forward-looking information and statements relate to, among other things: the filing of the prospectus supplement, the completion of the offer and the use of the net proceeds thereof and the expected closing date of the offer . Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that the company considers appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ significantly due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the cannabis industry, market conditions, factors, management’s ability to manage and operate the business and the stock markets in general. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is under no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events. or otherwise, unless necessary. by applicable securities laws.

