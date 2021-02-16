Pros and Cons of Refinancing Student Loans





If you are one of the 42 million borrowers burdened with federal student loans, you’ve probably come across websites or advertisements encouraging you to refinance your loans at a much lower interest rate. Refinancing Student Loans Essentially Means You Trade your current loans to a private lender in exchange for a new loan (with favorable funding, hopefully) that you agree to repay instead. When you refinance, you can often reduce the amount of interest you owe each month, saving you more on your monthly payments over time. Refinancing also allows you to choose a more ideal payment plan, with the option to pay off the loan over several years or pay it off more aggressively over a shorter period. However, there are also some downsides you should consider before deciding to refinance your student loans. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the pros and cons of such a move. Benefits of refinancing student loans The biggest benefit of refinancing your student loans occurs when you qualify for a lower interest rate which can help you pay off the principal faster and / or lower the amount you pay each month. Lower monthly payments free up money that you can use for other expenses or High-yield savings account that earns above-average interest, such as the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Account. Here are some other benefits to consider when refinancing your student loans: Refinancing allows you to change your payment plan: Once you are eligible for refinancing, you can choose your new loan term, whether it’s five, 10, or 20 years. By setting a new repayment deadline, you can decide how quickly you want to pay off your loans. A shorter time frame would mean making more aggressive monthly payments and a longer time frame would mean lower payments.

Refinancing your student loans when you are already halfway through their repayment may help reduce your monthly payments for the rest of the term, but it may lengthen the time it takes to pay them off completely. You might not get a much lower interest rate: Before choosing to refinance, use student loan refinance calculators like Sofi to see how much you would actually save in interest compared to what you are currently paying. Many lenders also offer screening tools where borrowers can enter their information to receive a quote without having to submit an actual loan application (resulting in a difficult credit check). Prequalifying allows you to research the best personalized rates and terms so you have a better idea of ​​what to expect if you need to refinance, without hurting your credit. At the end of the line While student loan refinancing is one option that helps thousands of borrowers save money on their monthly payments, it certainly isn’t for everyone. Be sure to check out the payment protections you would have under a private lender for worst-case scenarios, like losing your job. Refinancing your student loans is permanent and irreversible once done. (You can refinance again with private lenders, but you can never go back to the federal government). Only refinance if you are confident in your job security and income for the foreseeable future. If you decide to refinance your student loans, calculate your DTI ratio, Check your credit score, and as you research the best rates, see what you pre-qualify for before you apply. Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial staff of CNBC Select and have not been reviewed, endorsed or endorsed by any third party.

