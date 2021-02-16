Connect with us

Pros and Cons of Refinancing Student Loans

If you are one of the 42 million borrowers burdened with federal student loans, you’ve probably come across websites or advertisements encouraging you to refinance your loans at a much lower interest rate.

Refinancing Student Loans Essentially Means You Trade your current loans to a private lender in exchange for a new loan (with favorable funding, hopefully) that you agree to repay instead.

When you refinance, you can often reduce the amount of interest you owe each month, saving you more on your monthly payments over time. Refinancing also allows you to choose a more ideal payment plan, with the option to pay off the loan over several years or pay it off more aggressively over a shorter period.

However, there are also some downsides you should consider before deciding to refinance your student loans. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the pros and cons of such a move.

Benefits of refinancing student loans

The biggest benefit of refinancing your student loans occurs when you qualify for a lower interest rate which can help you pay off the principal faster and / or lower the amount you pay each month.

Lower monthly payments free up money that you can use for other expenses or High-yield savings account that earns above-average interest, such as the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Account.

Here are some other benefits to consider when refinancing your student loans:

Disadvantages of refinancing student loans

The biggest downside to refinancing your student loans is giving up protections you otherwise receive with federal loans, such as income-based repayment plans.

Refinancing would also mean losing the student loan payment and the interest freeze in effect sincethe CARES law passed in March 2020, which Biden extended at least until September 30, 2021. Plus, you would lose a possible federal student loan forgiveness as soon as your loans go from federal to private.

While not all private student loan lenders offer the same protections you receive with federal loans, they do have some alternatives. Some private lenders offer a stay in the event of unemployment or economic hardship, as well as the option to make interest payments only before the repayment period begins. Make sure you learn about these protections before refinancing with a private lender.

Here are some other drawbacks to consider when refinancing your student loans:

At the end of the line

While student loan refinancing is one option that helps thousands of borrowers save money on their monthly payments, it certainly isn’t for everyone.

Be sure to check out the payment protections you would have under a private lender for worst-case scenarios, like losing your job. Refinancing your student loans is permanent and irreversible once done. (You can refinance again with private lenders, but you can never go back to the federal government). Only refinance if you are confident in your job security and income for the foreseeable future.

If you decide to refinance your student loans, calculate your DTI ratio, Check your credit score, and as you research the best rates, see what you pre-qualify for before you apply.

Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial staff of CNBC Select and have not been reviewed, endorsed or endorsed by any third party.

