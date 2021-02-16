BBB warns more vulnerable people of color to lose money when targeted by scammers





According to the BBB, analysis of the data shows that women were much more likely than men to report a scam attempt and were twice as likely as men to report a loss of money; however, men who lost money lost larger amounts than women. BBB warns of scams when sending stimulus checks

Age does not appear to have a significant effect on the rate of monetary loss, although older victims tend to pay more when victimized, research shows. According to the data, consumers who report from zip codes whose population is less likely to have a GED degree or high school equivalent are more likely to lose money when targeted by scammers. However, the BBB claims that none of these factors are associated with higher dollar losses. In fact, those who report postal codes with an above average median income are more likely to be victimized and lose larger amounts. Better Business Bureau warns of increase in pet scams during pandemic In addition to this analysis, 30% of reported scams included monetary loss, which is consistent with the findings of BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Historically, scams involving online shopping have been the most frequently reported type of scam, followed by phishing requests. These two types of scams increased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BBB. There has been a noticeable increase in reports of scams during the period March-September 2020, especially for online shopping and phishing scams, as well as all scams related to COVID-19. The rise and fall of COVID-19 scams have coincided with the period of intense shortages, with the most common viral scam in the United States involving the sale of masks and other personal protective equipment. To report a scam, Click here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos