Imax Stock hits 52-week high thanks to booming Chinese box office





8:07 am PST 02/16/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



The giant screen exhibitor’s shares jumped 10% to $ 20.47 as local-language tempters “Detective Chinatown 3” and “Hi, Mum” roared in Chinese theaters.

Imax shares surged after the Lunar New Year holiday in China which propelled tentpoles like Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi Mom to explode box office performance. Ailing North American market analysts and exhibitors are monitoring the opening holiday weekend in China this year for signs of a possible full recovery globally from the COVID-19 pandemic. Imax stock rose 8% to $ 20.05 mid-morning on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after hitting a new 52-week high of $ 20.47 after the market opened. Analysts cited the strong Chinese Lunar New Year opening weekend as auspicious for Imax, as it envisions a box office rebound in its global circuit after the COVID-19 crisis later this year and l ‘next year. “We anticipate that the vast majority of global premium Imax large format screens will reopen in 2021, blockbuster films will be released, and moviegoers will return to theaters as we have seen in other key cinema markets including China and Japan “Analyst Mike Hickey wrote in a February 14 investment note, while raising his price target on Imax shares to $ 22.00 in a” 2022 global box office growth reset “. In China, where Imax has a growing footprint, the giant screen exhibitor touted the box office performance of local-language films, despite capacity limits in theaters, as proof that big studios are in danger of tipping over too much. rapidly moving towards scalable premium video-on-demand distribution. template for tentpole versions delayed in 2021 or sent directly to streaming platforms. “This result showed that ‘when it’s open and safe,’ Imax continues to be the best way to watch movies,” Macquarie Capital analyst Chad Benyon argued in an investor note at 15 February.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos