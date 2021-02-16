If you had invested $ 500 in the Disney IPO, that’s how much money you would have now

Some may wonder if Walt disneyof (NYSE: DIS) Shareholders are the happiest investors on the planet, but there’s no denying that you would be over the moon if you had been one of them since its initial public offering (IPO).

While there are actually several times you could have gotten into “early” with the entertainment giant, most would agree that Disney’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 12, 1957, c is when the typical investor could for the first time have acquired some of his shares.

So how much would your stake be worth today if you had invested $ 500 in the Disney IPO that day? A lot. A together parcel.

Preparing the ground for growth

The public was first able to invest in Disney as early as 1940, when it issued its cumulative 6% convertible preferred stock, and its shares began trading over-the-counter six years later. But few American households invested in stocks at the time, perhaps because memories of the 1929 crash and the Great Depression were still too raw.

The New York Stock Exchange conducted an investor survey in 1952 and found that fewer than 6.5 million Americans owned stocks – just 4.2% of the population. Today, more than half of the American public owns stocks, either directly or through equity funds.

In short, not many people would have thought of buying Disney Preferred Stock or OTC. It wasn’t until Disney listed on the NYSE that the general public had a real chance to purchase a piece from this iconic American company.

Splits and dividends strengthen its base

Disney went public at $ 13.88 per share, which means that $ 500 invested in the IPO would have earned you 36 shares. In the decades that followed, the House of the Mouse divided its stock six times.

Year To divide Pre-split price 1967 2 for 1 $ 105.00 1971 2 for 1 $ 177.75 1972 2 for 1 $ 214.50 1986 4 for 1 $ 142.63 1992 4 for 1 $ 152.87 1998 3 for 1 $ 111.00

Adding up all of these divisions would turn your original 36 shares into 13,824 shares. At Tuesday morning prices around $ 186 per share, that $ 500 investment would be worth just under $ 2.6 million, and that doesn’t even take into account dividend payments made by Disney over the years.

Disney started paying a dividend early on, though its policies have been inconsistent at best and particularly stingy for a company of its stature. It also paid them on a semi-annual basis rather than quarterly as most companies do. And Disney suspended payment last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, over the years, a shareholder would have withdrawn a considerable additional sum of dividends – or could have used those funds to buy more shares through a dividend reinvestment program. And however they handled those funds, they would have built up a huge nest egg by investing in Disney when it went public and hanging on.

Rich future returns

Disney’s operations have grown tremendously since its beginnings as a movie studio and theme park operator. Its different business units are also much more interconnected than they once were, so problems in any one of them will create ripples throughout the corporate structure.

For this reason, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt multiple painful blows on this entertainment empire. Some Disney theme parks still haven’t reopened; others reopened and were then forced to close again. Theaters barely show films, and ticket sales for those they do show are low. And advertisers are just starting to soften the cuts they made to their TV advertising budgets in the depths of the crisis.

Yet despite all of this, investors have drastically reduced Disney’s wiggle room due to their belief that the company will not only survive, but thrive as conditions return to something more normal.

The launch of the Disney + streaming service also helped. Disney shares have actually risen 34% in the past year and are trading nearly 120% higher than the low point reached at the start of the pandemic.

Sticking to this entertainment and media stock through the layers has proven to be a wise and lucrative strategy – both during the pandemic and during Disney’s long history as a publicly traded company. Investors would likely be smart to continue to stick with Disney stocks in the future as well.