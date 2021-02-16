Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriotts, dies at 62





Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott International, died on Monday at the age of 62, the company said on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. Mr. Sorenson was the first person outside the Marriott family to lead the company when he became CEO in 2012 and was only the third to hold that title since Marriotts was founded in 1927. During his time at the summit, he led a global expansion, including the acquisition of $ 13 billion of Starwood Hotels & Resorts in 2015. This acquisition made Marriott the largest hotel operator on the planet, with more than 7,500 properties in 132 countries and territories and 30 brands, including Courtyard, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, W Hotels and Sheraton. The merger also created the travel industry’s largest customer loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, with more than 140 million members. Arne was an exceptional executive. But more than that, he was an exceptional human being, JW Marriott Jr., executive chairman of the company, said in a statement. Arne loved every aspect of this business and appreciated the time spent visiting our hotels and meeting associates around the world.

He had an amazing ability to anticipate the direction of the hospitality industry and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he enjoyed the most were that of husband, father, brother and friend, Marriott added. The coronavirus pandemic, which has had a devastating impact on the hospitality industry, has caused Marriotts’ revenues to plummet. The drop in bookings had a more serious impact on the company’s financial health than the 2008 economic crisis and the 9/11 attacks, Sorenson said last year, and forced the chain to close hotels and lay off thousands of workers. I’ve never had a more difficult time than this, Mr. Sorenson said in a corporate video in which he announced the layoffs in March. In May 2019, the hotel chain announced Mr. Sorenson had cancer, and earlier this month it announced he would be cutting his schedule due to more demanding treatment. When Mr. Sorenson left full-time management, the company appointed two Marriott executives, Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano, to temporarily fill the position. The company plans to appoint a new chief executive within two weeks. Mr. Sorenson joined Marriott in 1996 and held several positions before becoming President and Chief Operating Officer. He was elected to the board of directors of Marriotts in 2011.

Mr. Sorenson has been candid about environmental sustainability, human rights, diversity and inclusion. He was a member of the boards of directors of Microsoft and the Special Olympics and was a director of the Brookings Institution. Born October 13, 1958 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sorenson grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and the University of Minnesota Law School. Prior to joining Marriott, he was a partner at Latham & Watkins law firm in Washington. Mr. Sorenson is survived by his wife, Ruth, and four children.







