Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Complex opens





In addition to outdoor and indoor athletics, the center includes educational areas, rock climbing and a bowling alley.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Almost two years after the Louisville Urban League opened a massive multi-sport complex, crews are putting the finishing touches to its 200-meter indoor track in preparation for their first event. The long-awaited 24-acre Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning complex is set to debut on Wednesday, hosting a track competition from the University of Louisville. "The feeling of accomplishment is overwhelming," said Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of Louisville Urban League. "To think that the Urban League was able to lead a fundraiser for this in this community under these conditions." After announcing his intention to redevelop a prime piece of West Louisville real estate, Reynolds gave a first look at the resort that will offer more than just athleticism. In addition to outdoor and indoor athletics, the center includes educational spaces, a media control room for sporting events, a climbing wall, a test booth for athletes and even a bowling alley. Indoor athletics can also turn into a concert hall. "I don't know if the residents of the West End even imagined they would have a miniature bowling alley or an interactive climbing wall," Reynolds said. Over the course of 22 months, Reynolds said his team raised $ 43 million to make their vision a reality. "It's powerful to be able to do that," Reynolds said. "I think that says a lot about us as a city, a lot about us as an organization and I'm proud and the teamwork, there are so many people who have helped." In addition to contributions from Norton Healthcare, Thorntons also partnered with the Urban League for a non-profit showcase in the complex. Thorntons will face the bill for building the convenience store and operate it to give back to the West End. Reynolds said the support was so overwhelming that the center is already booked until March. "There hasn't been any real significant investment that would bring disposable income into that part of the community, that would help the property value and all of that stuff, so [to] the people who live here… I mean there's excitement, "Reynolds said.







