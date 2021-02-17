Bitcoin surpasses $ 50,000 as it gains more mainstream acceptance

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin broke above $ 50,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding steam to a rally fueled by signs that the world’s largest cryptocurrency is increasingly accepted by investors and businesses General public.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $ 50,603 and was the latest up 0.83% to $ 48,351. It has grown by around 67% so far this year, with most of the gains coming after electric car maker Tesla said it bought $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin.

Tesla’s move, which also said it would accept bitcoin as a form of payment, was the latest in a series of significant investments that have taken bitcoin from financial margins to corporate balance sheets and to Wall Street. , with U.S. companies and traditional fund managers starting to buy the coin.

The bitcoin rally partly reflects recent buoyancy in market confidence, but also headlines suggesting an increase in business acceptability, said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank.

Evolve Funds Group said on Tuesday it had requested the launch of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It would be the second Bitcoin ETF scheduled after Canada’s leading securities regulator approved a fund by Purpose Investments Inc.

Such traditional moves could help bitcoin become a popular payment medium – so far failed to be widely adopted – and in turn drive up prices.

The more people who adopt it and use it as cash, the more likely it is that it may be mainstreamed as mainstream currency, said Russ Mold, chief investment officer of AJ Bell . This would fuel additional speculative interest.

The rush to 2021 by retail and institutional investors comes on top of a 300% rise last year, as investors sought high-yielding assets and dollar alternatives in low or even negative interest rates, worldwide.

The meteoric rise of bitcoin, which was trading at a few hundred dollars just five years earlier, has also led the major investment banks to warn of a speculative bubble.

The rise in bitcoin is blowing the gates of previous bubbles, BofA said last month.

Despite the general interest, cryptocurrencies remain under uneven scrutiny globally, with lack of regulatory clarity and associations with crime making many large investors wary of exposure.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde have both called for tighter oversight of bitcoin.

Some believe that the extreme volatility is worrying.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency are placed on US dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Because of its volatility, bitcoin lacks many of the established qualities that make up money, such as being a stable store of value and unit of account, said George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars.

Chart: Bitcoin crosses $ 50,000 –

DIGITAL GOLD?

Bitcoin is also boosting suggestions that its limited supply of $ 21 million could generate additional earnings for the virtual asset.

A narrative of Bitcoin becoming digital gold has gained traction as investors predict looming inflation amid a massive central bank and government stimulus to counter COVID-19.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard told CNBC on Tuesday that bitcoins claiming to be a golden rival would not threaten the greenback’s dominance.

Investors want safe haven, they want stable storage, and then they want to invest in that currency, he said. It’s very difficult to get a private currency – it’s really more like gold – to play this role.

JPMorgan said in January that bitcoin has become a rival to gold and could trade up to $ 146,000 if it becomes an established safe haven.

U.S. business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc, whose CEO is a strong supporter of bitcoin, said on Tuesday it would issue $ 600 million in convertible notes to buy additional bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the small Ethereum cryptocurrency fell 2.42%, having previously risen to $ 1,826, just below its all-time high of $ 1,875.

With cryptocurrencies collectively worth around $ 1.5 trillion, some investors are warning about the value of their possession.

As an intangible asset with no return or practical use, except for a few organizations that accept it as a form of payment, it’s really just demand (against a predictable supply) that determines its price, Mazars Lagarias said. .

But while the price of bitcoin has soared to the sky, the value one gets from holding it in a long-term wallet is still a matter of debate.