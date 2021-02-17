Mayors speak out on changes to Pipkin Building Covid vaccination site





Memphis, Tennessee. Time may have temporarily halted vaccinations at the Pipkin Building, but city and county leaders have not stopped plans to improve the way things are done there. Shelby County is looking to the City of Memphis to handle logistics. “We have invited the City of Memphis to act as the site manager to manage the logistics and traffic control issues in this area,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. Harris says it’s about getting partners to take on the enormous task of immunizing 1.5 million people. The health department for now is still on site to do the dosage. But the lines had become untenable and something had to be done. It needed to be fixed, Harris said. Harris says the city has the manpower to control the space and help eliminate the long lines that have frustrated everyone For example, there were no issues on the site managed by the city of Appling Road. The city of Memphis has been very successful in reducing its line and maintaining order. We hope to use the same kind of expertise on this site and maybe any site where there are traffic control issues, Harris said. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says things at Appling can be replicated. One, you must have an appointment and two, you can’t show up for your appointment more than an hour early, Strickland said. Strickland says the city is also measuring results, including average and longest wait times to improve performance. I think overall it’s about a 30 minute wait in Appling. Last week I remember one day we reduced it to 18 minutes, says Strickland. The city even brought out Chick-fil-A and give advice on handling the lines. Chick-Fil-A owner advises Memphis on handling lines at vaccination sites

As the county opens another vaccination site in Raleigh, at the Greater Imani Church, the city will help with that logistics as well, leaving the health department focused on the gunfire. The site manager also changes at the Pipkin Building. Shelby County Director of Emergency Management Brenda Jones will now ensure the county’s presence there.



