Stock markets end mixed as Warren Buffett makes 2 big buys





Tuesday initially brought continued bullish momentum to the stock market, but by noon, stocks had given up much of their gains and fell into negative territory late in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) pushed to another historic high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) and Nasdaq composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) posted modest declines. Index Percent gain (decline) Point gain Dow 0.20% 64 S&P 500 (0.06%) (2) Nasdaq composite (0.34%) (48) Every three months, investors get a snapshot of what some large institutional investors are doing with their portfolios. This afternoon after the market closes, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) filed its latest 13F report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing the shares the company headed by Warren Buffett held at the end of 2020. Among the holdings were a few new names, as well as other notable moves that signaled the continued evolution of Buffett's thinking on the stock market. What Buffett bought at the end of 2020 There were two large new positions in Berkshire's portfolio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The insurance giant disclosed a 146.7 million stock position in the wireless telecommunications giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), valued at $ 8.6 billion. This is only about 3% of the total value of publicly traded stocks Berkshire owns, but it was enough to make Verizon the sixth largest position in the portfolio. Verizon appeals to Buffett's desire for companies at reasonable valuations that pay large dividends. The wireless carrier is currently paying a dividend of over 4.5%, but the stock is trading at just 11 times expected earnings expectations. This is a difficult combination to find in today's market, where it is not uncommon to find a priceSales ratios well above 11. With the 5G upgrade cycle in full swing, Verizon has a huge opportunity ahead of it. The stakes are high and the competition will remain fierce. But having the confidence of the Oracle of Omaha is worth a lot in the eyes of many investors. Buffett's other big buy was the oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Berkshire established a position of 48.5 million shares worth around $ 4.1 billion, making it one of the insurance giant's top 10 stocks. Chevron hasn't made any money in the past year as the coronavirus crisis has punished energy stocks and caused oil prices to plummet. But oil has made a comeback, and Chevron is well positioned to manage $ 60 crude prices and find ways to promote disciplined growth. Meanwhile, Buffett will collect even richer dividends from Chevron than from Verizon, with the oil major producing 5.5%. What Buffett cut On the selling side, Buffett hasn't made a lot of big moves. Most importantly, Berkshire's continued sale of Wells fargo (NYSE: WFC) actions. Buffett had already reduced his position in Wells from around 10% to just 1.3% in September 2020, but Berkshire sold more than half of his remaining shares in the last three months of the year. This reduced the value of the remaining stake from 52.4 million shares to $ 1.6 billion. Berkshire also sold a small portion of its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reducing its holdings by 57.2 million shares. But that still leaves Buffett with 887 million shares worth around $ 120 billion, by far the largest position in the portfolio, and which recently saved Berkshire's performance. Keep Watching Buffett As interesting as it is to see what Berkshire has bought and sold, this is only part of the story Buffett has to tell. Investors will have the rest later this month, when Berkshire releases its annual results and Buffett and his longtime counterpart Charlie Munger send their annual letter to shareholders. With this information, investors should better understand how the CEO of Berkshire views the market and his outlook for 2021 and beyond.







