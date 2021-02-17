Business
Hong Kong stock volumes increase to 4 times those of LSE
Stock trading volumes in Hong Kong have climbed to four times those of the main London Stock Exchange, as big tech and healthcare stocks attract growing appetite from foreign investors for “Asia’s Nasdaq” .
Trading volumes in Hong Kong have also reached nearly 60% of the New York Stock Exchange, with investors, mostly Chinese, having invested around $ 50 billion in listed stocks in the Asian financial hub so far this year.
The average daily turnover of the former British Colony’s stock exchange in the 30 days leading up to February 16 has risen to around $ 25 billion, according to Financial Times calculations based on Bloomberg data, from around 10 billion dollars in the same period a year ago.
This is more than quadruple the average daily turnover on the London Stock Exchange during the same period. NYSE’s average daily revenue was $ 44 billion.
Hong Kong this month hosted the outstanding $ 5.4 billion list from the Chinese viral video app and TikTok competitor Kuaishou, the world’s largest tech initial public offering since Uber in 2019.
“The exchange is quickly becoming regarded as the Nasdaq of Asia thanks to continued tech listings that attract new capital to Hong Kong,” said Angus Richardson, co-director of pan-Asian execution services at Citigroup.
Including other trading venues, London’s average daily trading volumes in February were around $ 9.5 billion, according to data from Cboe Europe.
Hong Kong brokers said the city’s business boom this year was largely fueled by an influx of mainland Chinese investors. Many have focused on picking up Hong Kong-listed stocks, which are valued at a significant discount to those that trade on the mainland.
The increased liquidity for mainland traders could also provide more depth to the Hong Kong market, a major drawback in its battle with the New York stock exchanges to capture a larger share of the lucrative Chinese IPOs.
The surge in trade volumes in the city also came despite political upheaval following Beijing’s introduction of a sweeping national security law last year.
“Hong Kong has had a tough 18 months, but the surge in trade shows investors believe it could ease and Hong Kong will be on the path to growth,” Richardson said.
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng is up nearly 13% this year, in part due to optimism about China’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, compared to less than 5% for the S&P 500 from Wall Street and the FTSE 100 from London.
“All of the new volumes that we’ve seen on the rise are primarily from investors from the south,” said Andy Maynard, trader at investment bank China Renaissance in Hong Kong, referring to mainland Chinese buyers.
Chinese investors can buy and sell Hong Kong stocks through Stock Connect programs with Shanghai and Shenzhen. Through the links, mainland Chinese investors have bought net $ 49.1 billion of Hong Kong-listed shares since the start of the year, according to FT calculations, up from around $ 8 billion a year ago. year.
Maynard said that mainland Chinese investors’ share of daily revenue in Hong Kong has doubled in recent weeks to around 30%.
Brokers and bankers said a wave of high-profile secondary listings by Chinese tech groups also injected more liquidity into the Hong Kong market. The listings coincided with moves to kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they comply with U.S. accounting rules.
“Normally you would tell customers not to secondary advertise because [the liquidity] would all revert to primary exchange, ”said a banker at a major Wall Street investment bank. “But now there are enough Asian investors who either don’t want or can’t trade in the United States, and are therefore more comfortable in those markets.”
