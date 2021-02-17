Boyd Gaming suffers from tough 2020, but officials see better days ahead





2020 has been a difficult year for Boyd Gaming Corp., but executives are optimistic for a brighter 2021. The Las Vegas-based company reported $ 2.18 billion in revenue throughout 2020, down more than $ 1 billion from the total of $ 3.33 billion in 2019, according to financial reports . Boyd reported a net loss of $ 134.7 million last year, up from a net profit of $ 157.6 million in 2019. “For obvious reasons, we’re happy to close the accounts and move beyond 2020,” Boyd executive vice president and chief financial officer Josh Hirsberg said on Tuesday during a call for results. “On the other hand, 2020 has created exciting opportunities for our business for this year and for the future.” Boyd’s downtown casino hotels struggled during the pandemic, while his local properties in the Las Vegas Valley fared better over the year, executives told investors. Company officials see a potential second-half tourism return boosted by vaccine rollouts and the recent easing of restrictions as reasons to believe better days are ahead. The Fremont and California Hotel, Boyd’s two open downtown properties, suffered without a general downtown sightseeing tour, Chief Executive Officer Keith Smith said Tuesday. The problem is compounded by low attendance from its main Hawaiian customers, while the islands’ strict travel restrictions remain, he said. “I don’t see much change in the trajectory of this business over the next three to six months,” Smith said. He predicts that it will take “several months” before the company resumes its Hawaiian charter flights. Main Street Station downtown and Eastside Cannery off Boulder Highway are two local Boyd properties that have yet to reopen. The downtown shopping segment generated $ 94.5 million in revenue in 2020, up from $ 257.7 million in 2019. Fourth-quarter revenue was down 73.9% year-over-year at $ 18.2 million, “reflecting continued weakness in tourism in the southern Nevada market, particularly the segment’s core Hawaiian customer base,” the company reported. Its segment of Las Vegas residents stayed afloat in 2020 thanks to a “resilient” customer base, Smith said. These properties, which include Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, Gold Coast and others, generated revenue of $ 161.5 million in the fourth quarter, up from $ 223.9 million during the same period in 2019. Orleans, however, struggled in 2020 due to the “smoothness” of business and tourist travel, Smith said. He said the company was working to gain approval for large meetings and gatherings under Governor Steve Sisolak’s most recent directive. In a statement earlier Tuesday, Smith pointed to a positive sign in achieving “record company-wide operating margins for the second consecutive quarter, as nine properties nationwide set records. fourth quarter EBITDAR. He also cited “encouraging results” from online games. “Through our partnership with FanDuel, we are enjoying strong growth in mobile sports betting, and we anticipate further improvement as we prepare to launch a Stardust-branded iCasino in Pennsylvania in April, pending regulatory approval. . “ Streamlining operations during the year improved the company’s margins to record highs in the third and fourth quarters, the latter to 33.1%, Smith said on the earnings call. Boyd eliminated his entertainment division over the summer and laid off thousands of workers in the wake of the pandemic. The company announced on Monday that it plans to roll out a digital wallet program during 2021. Boyd shares, traded as BYD on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at $ 53.85. It was the second highest closing price since the start of the pandemic, behind just the price of $ 54.60 per share on February 8. Contact Mike Shoro at [email protected] or 702-387-5290. To follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.







