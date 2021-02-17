Amazon Partners with Foxconn Subsidiary for Fire TV Stick Production in India, Telecom News, ET Telecom





Amazon sets up its first device manufacturing line in India to manufacture Fire TV sticks locally and partnered with Cloud Network Technology, a Foxconn subsidiary, to start producing the device at its Chennai factory later. this year. The e-commerce giant has claimed that the production line will have an annual capacity of hundreds of thousands of units, and will also continually assess manufacturing capacity based on domestic demand for its devices. We are delighted to announce the first manufacturing line of Amazons in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, meeting the demands of Indian customers, said Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and National Leader from Amazon India. It further reiterates our commitment to the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative. The move, the company said, is in line with its plan to partner with the government’s vision of an autonomous India, or Atmanirbhar Bharat. He reiterated his commitment to invest $ 1 billion in the country to digitize 10 million small and medium enterprises by 2025 and create 1 million more jobs by then. India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and computer products industry. We welcome the decision by Amazons to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will improve domestic production capacities and also create jobs, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Communications. information technology and law and justice. Prasad also mentioned that this was just the start of Amazon’s efforts to make electronics in India for the domestic market and for exports. Had a really great conversation with @AmitAgarwal and @Chetankrishna from @amazonIN today. Glad to share this soon https://t.co/OBR8d8zFvA – Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) 1613462064000 Glad to announce our first device manufacturing line in India. This further reiterates our commitment to Ma https://t.co/lmbLDp0VB1 – Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) 1613461627000 People familiar with the talks told ET that the Union Minister told Amazon that while doing business in India, they must also provide international exposure to Indian artisans and their products. Madhubani paintings from Bihar, Varanasis wooden toys, Benarasi Sarees are examples of some products that need attention, he added. Adding value to a whole range of Indian products must be a push zone. for Amazon. Another important area, which needs to be given special attention, is the skill of Indian artisans. In accordance with the vision of the PM, the promotion of East and North East India is essential for the overall development of India and special attention should be given to these geographic areas. Then the hinterland of India, especially eastern India including Bihar, should also see the fruits of the making and today’s announcement should only be the early manufacturing to a large extent, Prasad reportedly told Amazon according to sources. The Amazons are starting to manufacture some of its devices locally in India at a time when the company faces increased heat on its e-commerce marketplace activities. It is also engaged in a battle to prevent rivals Reliance Industries from acquiring the assets of the Future Group in which it had invested.







