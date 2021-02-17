Elon Musks SpaceX Now Worth $ 74 Billion After Latest Fundraiser: Report





Rocket company Musks continues to fire all cylinders, recently completing a lucrative operation … [+] fundraising round, according to a CNBC report. Britta Pedersen-Piscine / Getty Images

Billionaire rocket company Elon Musks SpaceX would have completed an $ 850 million fundraiser last week, as she seeks to raise capital for her ambitious Starlink and Starship projects. The funding news was first reported by CNBC, which said the private company will now have a valuation of around $ 74 billion, citing people familiar with the funding. SpaceX did not immediately respond to Forbes request for comment. The company raised new funds at $ 419.99 per share, per CNBC. This price is just a cent below $ 420 per share, potentially a notorious Elon Musks reference Twitter message in 2018, when he joked that he would take private Tesla at $ 420 with guaranteed funding. Muskwho is the second richest person in the world, behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who owned around 48% of SpaceX before this latest funding round, according to Forbes calculations. It is not immediately clear whether the ownership of the Musks has been diluted by the new cycle. If he managed to keep the 48%, his stake would now be worth around $ 32 billion, up from around $ 20 billion previously, according to Forbes estimates. That would increase Musks’ net worth by $ 12 billion, but it’s still not enough for him to pass Bezos and reclaim the place of the richest person on the planet. It is worth $ 173.4 billion at market close on Tuesday, February 16, according to Forbes. Most of his fortune lies in his stake in electric car company Tesla, which has more than quadrupled in value in the past 12 months. Musk is also CEO of Tesla. SpaceX was last valued at $ 46 billion in an August 2020 fundraiser. But some Wall Street banks had put that value even higher: in October, a Morgan Stanley analyst gave SpaceX valued at $ 100 billion bullish, double what investors said in August. The latest fundraiser comes amid two capital intensive projects, Starship and Starlink. Starship is the company’s long-term spacecraft project, intended to eventually replace SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon spacecraft. The goal of the project is to develop a fully reusable launch vehicle that should transport goods, and possibly passengers, into space at a lower cost than other existing spacecraft. Beyond the successful launch of US astronauts into space in May last year, SpaceX said in 2020 that it was seeing tremendous demand for its Starlink satellite broadband service. The project aims to build an interconnected network of around 12,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit. So far, early tests have shown broadband speeds capable of playing online video games and streaming movies, but the service faces criticism over its Cost and the company’s ability to scale capacity. In addition to raising money for its large-scale projects, SpaceX also completed a side transaction in which SpaceX insiders and investors were able to sell an additional $ 750 million of their stock, according to CNBC.







