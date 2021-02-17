Western New York health officials intrigued by secondary role in COVID vaccinations





After Counties Spend Months Preparing, State Government Bypasses Them To Set Up Its Own System

BUFFALO, NY Public health officials in western New York City play an important role in vaccinating residents against COVID. It just wasn’t the role they had prepared for. For months, local health departments tweaked and, in some cases, practiced rolling out their individual mass immunization plans. Since September 11, every county must have a plan to immunize large numbers of people in the event of a public health emergency. We were ready as soon as the vaccine was ready, but unfortunately that was not (states’) initial plan, says Dr Kevin Watkins, director of the Cattaraugus Countys public health department. What the state government did instead when the vaccines arrived was launch its own statewide system. Senior state health officials describe it as a hub system with county governments in a secondary role. Initially, hospitals were considered to be the main players in the vaccination of health workers. Pharmacies have been assigned to the elderly, those 65 and over. The state government oversees operations at the regional level through its center and also operates pop clinics statewide, largely to ensure poor and minority communities have access to vaccines. The counties were chosen to inoculate the essential workers. A recently added responsibility is to vaccinate people with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID. 2 On Your Side contacted public health officials in all eight counties in western New York City. It was unanimous. All said they were confident, if fully implemented, their county mass vaccination plan would have worked. We’re told the sentiment is common among local health officials across the state. Watkins is also president of the New York State Association of Public Health Officials. He says members of the association have expressed disappointment and frustration with the state’s circumvention of their vaccination plans. We have planned for this last part of the pandemic and although we are prepared, we have had to step off the bench to vaccinate our community, Watkins said. So why did the Cuomo administration create a statewide vaccination system and reduce the role of the county health department that had planned to do the job? Late Tuesday afternoon, senior health officials spoke to 2 On Your Side on condition of anonymity. Officials explained that, because the state had already had success with its regional approach to COVID testing, it was believed that a similar regional approach with the state government in charge would work most effectively. The importance of counties in the national plan has been repeatedly emphasized and counties are expected to play a greater role as more vaccines become available. There was also this from Jack Sterne, a spokesperson for Governor Cuomos’s office: This is a comparison of apples and oranges.The COVID vaccine supply is extremely limited, there is prioritization advice, it requires ultra-cold storage and is a two-dose regimen, we don’t therefore we cannot rely solely on past planning. The state chose the most relevant elements from previous plans that made sense here, such as the mass vaccination sites used during H1N1 influenza, targeted distribution to health facilities to serve their workforce, and evolving parts of the annual influenza vaccination effort, such as pharmacies, and operationalized them to accommodate the unique demands of COVID. As we expand eligibility, we expand our partners.

