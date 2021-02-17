Target expands digital influence with new marketing and digital director





Even as an established leader in the digital retail space, Target is looking to expand its influence in the industry with a new Marketing and Digital Director. Today, the Minneapolis-based company announced that Cara Sylvester will step into the role after 14 years with the retail giant. Sylvesterwho is also Targets’ first female CMO, and most recently the company was senior vice president of merchandising for home products. Shell will replace Rick Gomez, who will transition to a new role of Executive Vice President and Director of Food and Beverage. Prior to joining Target in 2013, Gomez spent nearly four years at MillerCoors and one year at PepsiCo as Director of Hydration Marketing. The changes are part of a larger reshuffle within the Targets management team. In addition to announcing new roles for Sylvester and Gomez, the company also promoted Christina Hennington to senior director of business growth, while Jill Sando was promoted to executive vice president and chief executive officer. merchandising. Meanwhile, Katie Boylan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief communications officer and will also oversee corporate responsibility. According to Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, Sylvesters’ new priorities will be deepening of the affinity for the Target brand across all platforms, strengthening the company’s popular loyalty program and internal media company, and fueling the retailer’s continued digital growth. Target Marketing and Digital Director Cara Sylvester Target

The shift in targets shows the company’s dedication to digital. Gone are the days of marketing managers who only monitored print or broadcast advertising campaigns. Modern CMOs run everything from customer experience and loyalty programs to omnichannel communication and customer service. In fact, Sylvesters’ official title is Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, showing the value Target places on digital. In recent years, Target has unveiled an updated app and a new loyalty program. These digital efforts will continue to grow and expand. It is telling that Sylvesters’ experience lies in the digital world, where it has a proven track record of sales and market share gains. What does this mean for the future? The digital target doubles. Even before retailers were forced to expand their digital offerings due to the pandemic, Target blurred the line between e-commerce and physical shopping. Its digital transformation, including redesigning stores with the customer in mind, offering a variety of pickup and delivery options, and the reimagined loyalty program already mentioned, has set the standard for retail. Many other companies have tried to follow in Targets’ footsteps. A new CMO focused on digital efforts will take the business even further. Retailers must embrace and prioritize digital to be successful. Digital strategies are no longer in their own area of ​​the business, but rather are integrated into all aspects of growth and customer experience efforts. These leadership shifts by Target show that the company plans to continue its digital strength. Other brands need to pay attention and improve their own efforts so that they can keep up with and continue to deliver innovative digital solutions to customers. Blake Morgan is a customer experience futurist, keynote speaker and the author of the bestselling book The Customer Of The Future. Subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

