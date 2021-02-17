Bond markets flash red as yields rise





Morgan Stanley calculates that 52.9 million shots were administered out of a total of approximately 70 million distributed as of February 14. About 38.3 million were given as the first dose. The virus’s reproduction rate in the United States is around 0.84, down from 0.94 last week, and the epidemic’s doubling time is now around 250 days, up from 160 days, according to Morgan Stanley . Actual vs expectations Investors might really start to worry if real yields pick up along with market inflation expectations, Plank said. Real returns are essentially unchanged, but if we start to see real returns rise, that potentially has bigger negative implications, he said. I don’t think we can keep bond yields higher. I think if the yields jumped too much we would start to see the growth numbers reverse. “ Market inflation expectations are rising faster than real returns, said Steven Miller, strategist at GSFM. But he said there are some flaws in the wind as inflation is on the rise. Mr Miller pointed to sharp increases in the prices of some raw materials: Raw materials were crushed in March but they are slowly declining, he said. Oil prices are back to 13-month highs, exceeding US $ 60 per barrel. Mr Dear said rising inflation in the United States could raise concerns in the short term, but such price strength would be somewhat mechanical. We had a sharp drop in the price of oil. Once that goes down, it will look like the annual inflation rate is on its way up. Miller added that it was a long walk between commodity price inflation and rising consumer prices, and said wages will need to rise significantly for levels of anxiety around inflation is increasing. Consumer prices remain subdued, although they have shown signs of life, as Australian consumer prices in the fourth quarter rose 0.9%, beating expectations of a 0.7% advance. Mr Miller said there was a risk that central banks, which are trying to bring inflation back within target ranges, would be too slow to respond if inflation starts to rise steadily. You push a central banker, they all say we want inflation, he said. It might be more within their reach than they realize. If they are slow to react to higher inflation, they may find that they are behind the curve and need to raise rates very quickly, he said. The markets will begin to anticipate such a situation long before it occurs.

