Business
Record volumes for Mowi in 2020 Oslo stock exchange: MOWI
(Bergen, February 17, 2021) Mowi reached unprecedented volumes across all divisions in 2020, harvesting 440,000 tonnes of salmon, selling 240,000 tonnes of value-added products and producing 540,000 tonnes of feed.
Mowis’ agricultural division recorded unprecedented harvest volumes for the quarter and for the full year. Consumer products continued to benefit from the shift in demand towards processed products and delivered consistently high quarterly and annual volumes. Food also delivered another good set of results, and consumer products similarly delivered record quarterly and annual volumes.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my colleagues at Mowi for delivering record volumes across all divisions during an extremely difficult year. At the same time, we have been successful in keeping everyone safe during the Covid-19 pandemic so far using the strictest biosecurity measures across our business, said Mowi CEO. , Ivan Vindheim.
The strength of Mowis’ integrated value chain during this unprecedented time was demonstrated once again as the Consumer Products division continued to capitalize on shifting consumer demand from foodservice to retail. Mowi has produced more value-added products than ever from its downstream facilities, and development in the retail market continues to be strong.
Covid-19 impacting the results
Mowis’ fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by Covid-19 and extended foreclosure measures, as well as high seasonal supply.
The company reported operating EBIT of 49 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 166 million euros in the corresponding quarter in 2019. Costs are reduced compared to the fourth quarter of last year, hence the decrease of the results is explained by significantly lower prices.
The pandemic is still having a big impact on out-of-home consumption, and although retail sales are strong and making up for part of the demand deficit, aggregate demand has declined by around 5%. However, we still strongly believe in the positive long-term market outlook for the industry. A significant share of new customers to retail are expected to permanently increase their retail consumption rates after Covid-19, even as the food service segment gradually reopens in due course, Vindheim said.
Mowi reported operational revenue of € 1,008 million (€ 1,112 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The total harvest volume in the quarter of 126,634 tonnes of eviscerated weight (116,314) was in line with forecasts. The harvest forecast for the year 2021 is unchanged at 445,000 tonnes.
Recognition of sustainability efforts
Mowis’ sustainability work has once again been recognized, with the company named the world’s most sustainable animal protein producer in the Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index 2020 and recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental nonprofit CDP its prestigious A list to fight climate change.
Sustainability will be even more important in the future for Mowi and the salmon farming industry. By producing healthy and delicious food in the most sustainable way, we are part of the solution, said Vindheim.
Dividend
The dividend has been an important component of Mowi’s financial strategy and to make dividend payments more predictable and transparent, the Board decided to operationalize the dividend policy by introducing ordinary and extraordinary dividends. Mowis’ ambition is to create long-term shareholder value through both positive stock price development and a growing dividend in line with long-term earnings. Quarterly ordinary dividends should, under normal circumstances, represent at least 50% of operating income per share. The excess capital will be paid in the form of extraordinary dividends. In deciding on excess capital, the board will take into consideration expected cash flows, capital expenditure plans, funding requirements, and appropriate financial flexibility. In addition, a long-term target level for interest-bearing net debt is determined, reviewed and updated regularly.
On this basis, the Board decided to pay NOK 0.32 per share as an ordinary dividend in the first quarter of 2021, or 50% of the underlying earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14275
Kim GaltungDsvig, Head of International Relations and Head of Treasury, +47 908 76339
Ola Helge Hjetland, Group Communications Director, +47 970 67932
About Mowi ASA
Mowi is the world leader in seafood and the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. As the world’s leading seafood company with an end-to-end supply chain, Mowi brings supreme quality salmon and other seafood to consumers around the world.
With its headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 12,200 people in 25 countries around the world and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.mowi.com.
Forward-looking statements
This release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to Mowi’s objectives and strategies, salmon prices, the ability to increase or vary harvest volume, production capacity, trends in seafood industry, restructuring initiatives, exchange rate and interest. fluctuations in rates, planned research and development expenses, business prospects and positioning with respect to market, demographic and pricing trends, strategic initiatives and the effects of any extraordinary events and various other matters (including developments regarding laws, regulations and government policies governing the industry and changes in accounting policies, standards and interpretations) on Mowi’s business and results. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words or expressions, such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may increase”, “may fluctuate”, “Plan”, “objective”, ““ target ”,“ strategy ”and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“ may ”,“ will ”,“ should ”,“ would ”and“ could ”. Forward-looking statements are Mowi’s current estimates or expectations regarding future events or future results. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such statements as the achievement of such results is subject to many risks and uncertainties. Mowi ASA Annual Report contains additional information about factors that may affect actual results, including: changes in the price of salmon, including the value of our biological assets; risk coverage; risks associated with feeding fish; risks economic and market; environmental risks; operational risks; risks associated with escapes, disease and sea lice; product risks; risks associated with our acquisitions; financing risks; regulatory risks, particularly with regard to food safety, the aquaculture industry, processing, competition and the fight against corruption; risks of trade restrictions; the risk of litigation; tax and accounting risks; strategic and competitive risks; and reputational risks. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of publication, and Mowi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.
MOWI_Q4_2020_Report
MOWI_Q4_2020_Presentation
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]