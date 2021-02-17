Freeway travel remains slippery and very dangerous, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say





OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) Another snowfall falls over Oklahoma in this winter storm cycle, and the roads are slippery and very dangerous again, officials from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said. The highways are once again snow-covered, slippery and dangerous, an ODOT press release said Tuesday evening. AAA Oklahoma receives more than 1,300 roadside rescue calls Tuesday as winter storms hit statewide

Crews from the Department of Transportation are clearing away snow accumulation and applying material to slippery areas as needed, but snow should continue to fall. “This new snowfall is causing worsening travel conditions across much of the state, including the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas, and is expected to continue through the evening and through Wednesday. », Indicates the press release. Snow-covered and slippery freeways and freeways have been reported in all counties in Oklahoma except Cimarron County. ODOT officials urge Oklahomans to avoid travel. “Dangerous and life-threatening situations could arise if drivers get stranded in this winter weather event. It is strongly advised not to travel at this time, ”the press release said. Slippery spots persist on highways and major corridors such as I-35, I-40, I-44, US-75, and US-69. “Drivers who must travel should be prepared for rapidly deteriorating conditions and should not become overconfident as the melt and freeze cycle can produce black ice and slippery patches, especially on bridges and viaducts,” which are difficult to see from afar, ”the press release said. . “This will continue overnight as temperatures stay low and continue to drop.” If you must drive, slow down, drive defensively, and continue to use extreme caution. Driving conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures rise, according to the press release. Crews will continue to clear snow and treat highways 24 hours a day overnight and until all highways and highways are clear, which will take time. Operators are advised to keep at least 200 feet behind ODOT mobile plowing operations. Current conditions of highways and highways can be viewed with an interactive map at http://www.okroads.org and also on theDrive Oklahomamobile app. The Ministry of Transport takes stock of road conditions and calls for extreme caution when driving

If you absolutely must travel in these dangerous and snowy conditions, you are encouraged to do the following: Stay about 200 feet behind the snow removal equipment; Crews need leeway and can engage in plowing or spreading material without notice.

Leave extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be patient and allow more time to reach the destinations.



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos