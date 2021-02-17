The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (18,492.50, up 32.29 points.)
Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up 2.5 cents, or 16.13%, to 18 cents on 44.5 million shares.
The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Down three cents, or 7.89 percent, to 35 cents on 27.2 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.23%, to $ 44.11 on 25.3 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 13 cents, or 0.52%, to $ 24.75 on 20.6 million shares.
Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Up 4.5 cents, or 26.47 percent, to 21.5 cents on 14.3 million shares.
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT). Materials. Up to four cents, or 9.09 percent, to 48 cents on 14 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Air Canada (TSX: AC). Up $ 1.09, or 4.9%, to $ 23.42. Air Canada’s acquisition of Transat AT Inc. is underway after Canada’s largest airline said it would not allow more time for the deal to go through. The acquisition was expected to be finalized by February 15, but as the deal has yet to receive European Union approval, both sides now have the right to terminate the deal at any time, a Transat declared in a press release Tuesday morning. Despite the discussions, there is no guarantee that a new agreement will be reached or that the existing one will not be completely terminated, Transat said. The transaction had already been approved by the Canadian government on February 11.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Down 61 cents, or 2.2%, to $ 27.51. Barrick Gold Corp. says it has reached an agreement to sell its inactive Lagunas Norte mine in Peru as part of an ongoing campaign to offload non-essential assets. The gold mine, which was placed in care and maintenance in 2019 as it neared end of life, is sold to Boroo Pte Ltd. of Singapore for up to US $ 81 million, plus the assumption of the Barricks closure liability of US $ 226 million. Barrick says the deal will give Boroo the opportunity to extend the life of the mine by accessing satellite resources and adapting its infrastructure, adding that a team from Barrick will remain in Peru to continue to develop its portfolio of other gold and copper exploration prospects.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR). Up to 37 cents to $ 75.40. One of Canada’s most recognized marketing campaigns goes fully digital as Tim Hortons exchanges messages printed under rolled up coffee borders to scan a loyalty card or app. The annual Chains Spring Prize competition is now simply Roll up to Win rather than Roll Up The Rim To Win, eliminating the tedious job of rolling a coffee mug rim with your hands or teeth to reveal a message like win. donut. Customers will now scan the Tim Hortons app on their smartphone at the time of purchase to win a “roll” that could reveal a prize like a free donut, or scan a loyalty card and later log into the Tim Hortons website. contest to see the reels and the prizes they’ve won.
Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Up $ 2.09, or 22.2%, to $ 11.52. Hexo Corp. will acquire competitor Zenabis Global Inc. in a $ 235 million deal that will allow the cannabis company to gain a foothold in Europe and strengthen its domestic business. The deal, which will see Hexo acquire two indoor grow facilities and gain access to a greenhouse, comes as the Canadian pot market begins to consolidate amid discussions about the potential legalization of cannabis in the United States.
Under the agreement Tuesday, shareholders of Zenabis, of Vancouver, will receive 0.01772 common shares of Hexo in exchange for each common share of Zenabis held.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 16, 2021.
The canadian press